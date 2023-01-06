Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC Indian Super League Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC Live?

Chennaiyin FC will lock horns with Jamshedpur FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on January 7. Jamshedpur are having a turbulent season so far with just one victory in 12 games this season. They are currently second from bottom in the ISL table accumulating a paltry five points till now, with NorthEast United being the only team having a worse record in ISL 2022-23.

While Chennaiyin FC are in a better position compared to their opponents, they too are having a poor season compared to their lofty standards. The Chennai-based club are currently seventh in the ISL table with 14 points from 11 games so far. Their last game resulted in a 2-1 loss against League leaders Mumbai City FC. Chennayin would favour their chances of claiming a victory against a struggling Jamshedpur side on Saturday.

Ahead of the Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC play?

The Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC will be played on January 7, Saturday.

Where will the Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC be played?

The Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC will be played at the Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur.

What time will the Indian Super League match Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC begin?

The Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC will begin at 5:30 pm IST, on January 7.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC?

The Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC?

The Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC predicted starting lineup

Jamshedpur FC Probable Starting XI: Vishal Yadav, Muhammad Uvais, Eli Sabiá, Pratik Chaudhari, Ricky Lallawmawma, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Boris Singh Thangjam, Phijam Vikash Singh, Rafael Crivellaro, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Ishan Pandita

ChennaiyinFC Probable Starting XI: Samik Mitra, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Fallou Diagne, Aakash Sangwan, Ajith Kumar, Sourav Das, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Vincy Barretto, Julius Düker, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Petar Slišković

