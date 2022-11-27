Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal FC Indian Super League Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal FC Live

Jamshedpur FC will take on East Bengal FC on Sunday in the ISL. Jamshedpur are languishing in 9th place in the ISL table, having lost their last three fixtures in the league. Aidy Boothroyd’s men would be hoping to stop this dismal run and put some key points on the board.

East Bengal are just one place above Jamshedpur in the table, having a similar season with more downs than ups. Odisha FC inflicted a heavy 4-2 defeat on the team from Bengal in their last encounter.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Despite having a comfortable 2-0 lead at half time two quickfire goals from Pedro Martin meant that Odisha ran riot scoring four goals in the second half without reply.

Both of these teams would be eager for a win as they are stuck in the bottom half of the table. A win could give them some much needed momentum to salvage their season, as there is still a considerable amount of time left.

Ahead of the Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC and East Bengal FC, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Indian Super League match Jamshedpur FC and East Bengal FC be played?

The Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC and East Bengal FC will be played on November 27, Sunday.

Where will the Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC and East Bengal FC be played?

The Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC and East Bengal FC will be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur.

What time will the Indian Super League match Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal FC begin?

The Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC and East Bengal FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on November 27.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC and East Bengal FC?

The Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC and East Bengal FC will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

ALSO READ | Australia Beat India 5-4 in Opening Match of Five-game Hockey Series

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC and East Bengal FC?

The Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC and East Bengal FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Jamshedpur FC Probable Starting XI: Rehenesh TP, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Pratik Chaudhari, Boris Singh Thangjam, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Ishan Pandita, Jitendra Singh, PC Laldinpuia, D Chukwu, Harry Sawyer

East Bengal FC Probable Starting XI: Kamaljit Singh, Chungnunga Lal, Ivan Garrido González, Ankit Mukherjee, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Cleiton Silva, Jordan O’Doherty, Charalambos Kyriakou, VP Suhair

Read all the Latest Sports News here