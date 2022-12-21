Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ISL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Jamshedpur FC pulled off a brilliant run in last season’s Indian Super League to clinch the League Winners Shield. The team has failed to carry forward the momentum and replicate a similar show this time. After playing 10 matches this season, Aidy Boothroyd’s men have secured just four points.

Jamshedpur will now be aiming for their second win of the season when they will be back in action on Thursday. In their next Indian Super League encounter, Jamshedpur will be up against FC Goa at the JRD Tata Sports Complex.

FC Goa head into the game after registering two back-to-back victories. Carlos Pena’s are currently placed in the sixth position with 18 points under their belt from 10 matches.

Ahead of Thursday’s ISL match between Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa; here is all you need to know:

What date ISL 2022-23 match between Jamshedpur FC and FC Goa will be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between Jamshedpur FC and FC Goa will take place on December 22, Thursday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa be played?

The ISL match between Jamshedpur FC and FC Goa will be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur.

What time will the ISL 2022-23 match Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa begin?

The ISL match between Jamshedpur FC and FC Goa will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa ISL match?

Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa ISL match?

Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa Possible Starting XI:

Jamshedpur FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Vishal Yadav, Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Pratik Chaudhari, Ricky Lallawmawma, Jitendra Singh, Rafael Crivallero, Boris Singh, Jay Thomas, Farukh Choudhary, Harry Sawyer

FC Goa Predicted Starting Line-up: Dheeraj Moirangthem, Seriton Fernandes, Mohamed Fares Arnaout, Anwar Ali, Aibanbha Dohling, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Edu Bedia, Redeem Tlang, Iker Guarrotxena, Brandon Fernandes, Noah Wail Sadaoui

Read all the Latest Sports News here