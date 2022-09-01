Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Air Force Live Streaming, TRAU FC vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Durand cup 2023 Live Coverage

The quarter-final stage of the Durand Cup is just on the horizon and most of the teams heading to the knockout stage have been finalized.

The first encounter of September will put Jamshedpur FC against Indian Air Force in a dead rubber match. Both sides have no chances of qualifying and will be playing for pride after enduring a poor tournament. The Air Force are currently in the last place in Group A while Jamshedpur FC are in the penultimate position in the rankings.

Meanwhile, the second fixture of the day is a more excruciating encounter as qualification hopes are still alive for both Trau FC and Chennaiyin FC in Group C. With group toppers, Hyderabad FC securing their place in the quarter-final, the remaining teams will be fighting it out for second place and a quarter-final berth in the upcoming matches.

As the prestigious tournament transitions to the business end, things are heating up with teams desperate to continue their run in the tournament. Who will make it to the Super-8? Only time will tell!

Ahead of Monday’s Durand Cup 2023 matches between Jamshedpur FC and Indian Air Force, TRAU FC and Chennaiyin FC, here is all you need to know:

What date will the Durand Cup 2023 matches be played?

The Durand Cup 2023 matches between Jamshedpur FC and Indian Air Force, TRAU FC, and Chennaiyin FC will take place on Thursday, September 1.

Where will the Durand Cup 2023 matches be played?

The Durand Cup 2023 match between Jamshedpur FC and Indian Air Force will be played at the Kishore Bharati Stadium in Kolkata.

The Durand Cup 2023 match between TRAU FC and Chennaiyin FC will be played at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal, Manipur.

What time will the Durand Cup 2023 matches begin?

The Durand Cup 2023 match between TRAU FC and Chennaiyin FC will begin at 3:00 pm IST.

The Durand Cup 2023 match between Jamshedpur FC and Indian Air Force will begin at 6:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Durand Cup 2023 matches?

The Durand Cup 2023 matches will be telecast live on the Sports18 Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Durand Cup 2023 match?

The Durand Cup 2023 matches are available to be streamed live on the Voot app and website.

Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Air Force Predicted Starting Line-up:

Jamshedpur FC: Arman Tamang (Gk), Kojam Beyong, Piush Thakuri, Raj Mukhi, Ankit Toppo, Raj Mukhi, Ankit Toppo, Advait Sumbly, Anand Kumar, Nikhil Barla, Hijam Lenin Singh

Indian Air Force: G Singh (Gk), Nitin Raj, Ayush, Ramandeep Singh, S. Somraj, Alan Thapa, C Rabha, Somesh Kothari, Dip Majumdar, Sunil Varghese, Gurjinder Singh

TRAU FC and Chennaiyin FC Predicted Starting Line-up:

TRAU FC: Bishorjit Singh (Gk), Gerard Williams, Helder Lobato, Kishan Singh, Netrajit Singh, Shoib Akhtar, Prikanta Singh, Joseph Olaleye, Komron Tursunov, Tajuddin Nongthongbam Singh

Chennaiyin FC: Debjit Majumder (Gk), Aakash Sangwan, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Fallou Diagne, Rafael Crivellaro, Jiteshwor Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Jackson Dhas, Ninthoi Meetei, Vincy Barretto, Rahim Ali

