Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ISL 2022-23 Live Coverage

Jamshedpur FC will be aiming for a much-needed comeback in the Indian Super League with their fixture against Kerala Blasters FC on Sunday. The two teams will be in action at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur.

Jamshedpur FC did secure the last season’s League Winners Shield but the ninth edition of the Indian Super League has so far proved to be a disheartening one for them. Aidy Boothroyd’s men have not been able to clinch a victory in their last five fixtures. Their solitary victory of the season came against NorthEast United FC in October.

After securing just four points from seven games, Jamshedpur FC currently occupy the 10th spot in the Indian Super League standings.

Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, will head into the fixture after defeating defending champions Hyderabad FC 1-0.

Ahead of Sunday’s ISL match between Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters FC; here is all you need to know:

What date ISL 2022-23 match between Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters FC will be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters FC will take place on December 4, Sunday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC be played?

The ISL match between Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters FC will be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur.

What time will the ISL 2022-23 match Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC begin?

The ISL match between Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL match?

Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL match?

Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Possible Starting XI:

Jamshedpur FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Rehenesh TP, Laldinliana Renthlei, Pratik Chaudhari, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Jitendra Singh, Sekh Sahil, Harry Sawyer, Boris Singh, Jay Thomas, Daniel Chukwu

Kerala Blasters FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Prabhsukhan Gill, Soraisham Sandeep Singh, Ruivah Hormipam, Marko Leskovic, Nishu Kumar, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Samad, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Adrian Luna, Rahul KP, Dimitrios Diamantakos

