Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ISL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Last season’s Indian Super League (ISL) shield winners Jamshedpur FC are all set to start their campaign this time with a match against Odisha FC on Tuesday. Jamshedpur, in their opening fixture, will be playing at their home ground- JRD Tata Sports Complex.

Odisha FC, on the other hand, had finished their last season’s ISL campaign in the seventh spot. Odisha’s defence had turned out to be a major area of concern last season after they conceded the most number of goals (43). Ahead of this season, Odisha team management roped in Spaniard Carlos Delgado and young Indian centre-back Narender Gahlot to bolster their defence.

In the attacking department, they signed former Celta de Vigo striker Pedro Martin. The 30-year-old Spaniard did manage to showcase a good game in the Durand Cup.

Ahead of the ISL match between Jamshedpur FC and Odisha FC, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the ISL 2022-23 match between Jamshedpur FC and Odisha FC be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between Jamshedpur FC and Odisha FC will take place on October 11, Tuesday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC be played?

The ISL match between Jamshedpur FC and Odisha FC will be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex.

What time will the ISL 2022-23 match Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC begin?

The ISL match between Jamshedpur FC and Odisha FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC ISL match?

Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC ISL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC ISL match?

Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC ISL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC Possible Starting XI:

Jamshedpur FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Rehenesh TP, Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Peter Hartley, Pratik Chaudhari, Germanpreet Singh, Jitendra Singh, Boris Singh, Harry Sawyer, Ritwik Das, Daniel Chukwu

Odisha FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Amrinder Singh, Carlos Delgado, Narender Gahlot, Sahil Panwar, Shubham Sarangi, Raynier Fernandes, Saul Crespo, Thoiba Singh, Diego Mauricio, Pedro Martin, Soosai Michealadimai

