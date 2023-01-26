Jamshedpur vs Mumbai City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Indian Super League Match Live?

Mumbai City will aim to consolidate their position at the top of the points table when they travel to Jamshedpur for their next Indian Super League match on January 27. Des Buckingham’s side were clinical in their 4-0 demolition of NorthEast United in their last league match. They will certainly be the overwhelming favourites against Jamshedpur who are reeling at the 10th position on the points table.

Aidy Boothroyd’s side has struggled defensively and were steamrolled by Bengaluru last week. The Men of Steel will have to bring their A-game on Friday if they are to compete against Mumbai City. How they tackle the likes of Lallianzuala Chhangte and Bipin Singh will be key.

Ahead of the match between Jamshedpur and Mumbai City, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur and Mumbai City be played?

The Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur and Mumbai City will be played on January 27.

Where will the Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur and Mumbai City be played?

The Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur and Mumbai City will be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur.

At what time will the Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur and Mumbai City begin?

The Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur and Mumbai City will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on January 27.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur and Mumbai City?

The Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur and Mumbai City will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur and Mumbai City?

The Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur and Mumbai City will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Predicted Starting Line-up:

Jamshedpur Predicted Starting Line-up: Vishal Yadav, Laldinliana Renthlei, Laldinpuia Pachuau, Eli Sabia, Ricky Lallawmawma, Rafael Crivellaro, Pronay Halder, Jay Thomas, Ritwik Das, Daniel Chukwu, Ishan Pandita

Mumbai City Predicted Starting Line-up: Phurba Lachenpa, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Rostyn Griffiths, Vinit Rai, Jorge Pereyra Díaz, Ahmed Jahouh, Greg Stewart, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh

