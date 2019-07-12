Japan Midfielder Hiroki Abe Signs with Barcelona
FC Barcelona signed Japanese midfielder Hiroki Abe, the 20-year-old who was voted J-League's Best Young Player last season.
Hiroki Abe will play for Barcelona B (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Tokyo: Japanese attacking midfielder Hiroki Abe said Friday he was moving to Barcelona, becoming the second Japanese player in a month to join one of La Liga's big two clubs.
J-League outfit Kashima Antlers, where 20-year-old Abe was spending his third season as a professional, confirmed the move.
Abe is expected to play for Barcelona's B team to start with, Japanese broadcaster NHK said.
The news came as Barcelona prepare to tour Japan later this month for friendly matches, including one against Premier League side Chelsea.
"I felt strongly that I wanted a new challenge at FC Barcelona, although the decision was difficult to make because it required me to leave the team (Antlers) during this ongoing season," Abe said in a statement.
Abe, voted the J-League's Best Young Player last season, was called into Japan's national team for the first time in June for the Copa America where he played in two games, including one as a second-half substitute.
Abe will complete the move after a medical check in Spain, Antlers added.
Abe's transfer comes after Japanese teenage sensation Takefusa Kubo, dubbed the "Japanese Messi", joined Real Madrid last month.
Also Watch
-
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Saturday 06 July , 2019
First Ride Review: New BMW S 1000 RR First Ride Review
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rafale, Sukhoi Su-30MKI a Deadly Fighter Jet Combo for Pakistan Warns IAF Vice Chief - Watch Video
- Amazon Prime Day Sale: Samsung Galaxy M40 in Cocktail Orange to Launch Along With Special Offers
- Not Bluff: This New AI Just Beat The World's Top Poker Professionals in a Six-Player Game
- Kartik Aaryan Buys the Same Flat He Used to Live in During Struggling Days in Bollywood: Report
- 2019 Suzuki Gixxer 150 Launched in India at Rs 1 Lakh