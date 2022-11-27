CHANGE LANGUAGE
Japan vs Costa Rica: When and Where to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online
2-MIN READ

Japan vs Costa Rica: When and Where to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Trending Desk

Last Updated: November 27, 2022, 07:00 IST

Doha

FIFA World Cup 2022: Japan vs Costa Rica Live Streaming

Here you can get all the details as to When, Where, and How you can watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 between Japan and Costa Rica Live Streaming

Japan got off to an electric start as they defeated Germany in the inaugural match of their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign. The Germans commanded a 1-0 lead in the first half but two late goals by Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano in the 75th and 83rd minute helped them attain victory on the day.

In contrast, Costa Rica had the worst start imaginable as they were at the receiving end of a 7-0 thrashing by Spain. Dani Olmo got things started for the Spanish side in the 11th minute and there was no stopping them after that as Marco Asensio, Ferran Torres, Gavi, Carlos Soler and Alvaro Morata also got themselves on the scoresheet.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

The Costa Ricans will have to put this shock behind them as Japan would be brimming with confidence after defeating the 2014 World Cup Champions. The Japanese could take another step into the knockout stages with a victory whereas Costa Rica would be hoping to keep their chances alive with a favourable result.

Spain and Germany are the other two teams in Group E of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Japan and Costa Rica, here is everything that you need to know.

What date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Japan and Costa Rica be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Japan and Costa Rica will take place on November 27, Sunday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Japan vs Costa Rica be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Japan and Costa Rica will be played at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Japan vs Costa Rica begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Japan and Costa Rica will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Japan vs Costa Rica FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Japan vs Costa Rica FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil’s Neymar Out of Group Stage with Ankle Injury

How do I watch the live streaming of the Japan vs Costa Rica FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Japan vs Costa Rica FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.

Japan vs Costa Rica Possible Starting XI:

Japan Predicted Starting Line-up: S Gonda, T Tomiyasu, K Itakura, M Yoshida, Y Nagatomo, W Endo, A Tanaka, J Ito, D Kamada, T Kubo, D Maeda.

Costa Rica Predicted Starting Line-up: K Navas; K Waston, F Calvo, O Duarte, B Oviedo, Y Tejeda, C Borges, J Bennette, K Fuller, J Campbell, A Contreras

first published:November 27, 2022, 07:00 IST
last updated:November 27, 2022, 07:00 IST