Japan vs Croatia Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Starting XIs for Japan vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup, December 5

Japan and Croatia will face off in an engrossing round of 16 fixture on Monday. Japan has been sensational so far in the tournament. Japan registered stunning victories over Spain and Germany in the group stage. Japan toppled the European giants in an emphatic fashion to finish on top of their group. In their last match against Spain, Japan showed tremendous tenacity to sink the 2010 champions. Hajime Moriyasu’s side came from behind after conceding a goal in the 11th minute. Moriyasu will hope that his side doesn’t take the foot off the gas in the knockout rounds.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

The likes of Ao Tanaka, Takefus Kubo and Daizen Meda will surely start for Japan. Moreover, Shogo Taniguchi could replace Miki Yamane as a right-back.

Croatia will have to be at the top of their game in order to defeat this upbeat Japanese side. The 2018 finalists have the experience and the talent to fend off Japan.

Ahead of the riveting round of 16 match between Japan and Croatia, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the round of 16 match between Japan and Croatia be played?

The round of 16 match between Japan and Croatia will be played on December 5, Monday.

Where will the round of 16 match between Japan and Croatia be played?

The match between Japan and Croatia will be played at the Al Janoub Stadium.

What time will the round of 16 match between Japan and Croatia begin?

The round of 16 match between Japan and Croatia will begin at 8:30 pm IST, on December 5.

Which TV channels will broadcast the round of 16 match between Japan and Croatia?

The round of 16 match between Japan and Croatia will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the round of 16 match between Japan and Croatia?

The round of 16 match between Japan and Croatia will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Japan vs Croatia Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Luka Modric

Vice-Captain: Ivan Perisic

Suggested Playing XI for Japan vs Croatia Dream11 Fantasy Team:

GK: Shuichi Gonda

DEF: Maya Yoshida, Miki Yamane, Dejan Lovren, Josko Gvardiol

MID: Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, Marcelo Brozovic, Hidemasa Morita, Ao Tanaka

ST: Ivan Perisic

Probable Starting Lineup:

Japan: Gonda; Yamane, Itakura, Yoshida, Nagatomo; Tanaka, Morita; Doan, Kamada, Kubo; Maeda

Croatia: Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Kramaric, Livaja, Perisic

Read all the Latest Sports News here