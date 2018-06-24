Japan vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2018: Japan and Senegal Play Out Four Goal Thriller

Latest update: Japan has equalised again as substitute Keisuke Honda turned it in from close quarters to cancel out Moussa Wague's goal minutes before that.
Jun 24, 2018 10:21 pm (IST)
Full time: Japan - 2 Senegal - 2
Jun 24, 2018 10:20 pm (IST)
Keisuke Honda is now the top-scoring Asian player in World Cup history, netting four goals in nine total appearances in the competition.
Jun 24, 2018 10:16 pm (IST)
A couple of minutes more left in the game, and a goal for either side now likely to be the winner.
Jun 24, 2018 10:09 pm (IST)
Honda is the first Japanese player to score in three World Cups and is also their oldest player. Is there another twist in the final 10 odd minutes of the game?
Jun 24, 2018 10:06 pm (IST)
GOAL: Japan are back on level terms after Keisuke Honda turns it in from close quarters. The keeper is taken out as he went for the first ball!
Jun 24, 2018 10:03 pm (IST)
Japan's appeals for a handball after Osako shot goalwards was turned down and rightly so. Not sure anyone can do much about full blooded shot from point blank range.
Jun 24, 2018 10:01 pm (IST)
The Japanese bench is shocked as to how that happened after they were dominating in the second half. Japan have a little over 15 minutes and have shown that they can find a way past this Senegalese defense.
Jun 24, 2018 9:58 pm (IST)
GOAL: Against the run of play Wague hammers it home from the right hand side past Kawashima! That was one powerful shot! Senegal lead!
Jun 24, 2018 9:57 pm (IST)
Senegal with a better presence in the penalty box when it comes to set-pieces, try a training ground routine which is well read and cleared by Japan. Senegal have had no answer to the resurgence of the Japanese side after their equaliser.
Jun 24, 2018 9:54 pm (IST)
Interestingly, Inui had never scored an international goal before this and almost scored a beauty to top of the Japanese domination.
Jun 24, 2018 9:52 pm (IST)
Senegal stretched once again as a long ball is well controlled by Osako who then played in the on-rushing Inui in. The winger curled it goalwards and the keeper was beaten once again, but the ball finds the cross bar and Japan miss the lead by a matter of centimeters. Senegal are being carved open and they are finding it tough to deal with Japan's quick passing game.
Jun 24, 2018 9:51 pm (IST)
Wasted couple of chances for Japan as they started to open Senegal up. Osako first missed a tap in after that his delivery into the box from the right was terrible and Senegal are let of the hook.
Jun 24, 2018 9:46 pm (IST)
Another incident of Niang's arms sticking out while he jumps. On both occasions the Japanese players, Hasebe and now Shoji have needed attention and play has been stopped. It is not the kind of break Senegal would have wanted.
Jun 24, 2018 9:45 pm (IST)
Sadio Mane, who Japan said they would have a plan for, has been tied down well and there hasn't been much from him since the early goal.
Jun 24, 2018 9:44 pm (IST)
Small break in play as the Japanese captain Hasebe receives treatment for a bloody nose after Niang's forearm caught him. But he is fine and play has resumed.
Jun 24, 2018 9:42 pm (IST)
10 minutes gone in the second half, and both sides have had half chances which have not worked in their favour. Niang with another one from range with his left foot. He caught that cleanly but it was straight at the keeper. Maybe looking for another fumble or howler?
Jun 24, 2018 9:39 pm (IST)
Nishino will be far happier with the way his team have started the second half after their calamitous opening to the first. They are now showcasing the kind of neat possession football that has traditionally been the team's trademark.
Jun 24, 2018 9:38 pm (IST)
At the other end, right after that Japan are stretched defensively but Niang's shot is wayward and they can regroup. Senegal have not been shy of taking the shot from range, but mostly have been off target.
Jun 24, 2018 9:37 pm (IST)
Japan using as much as the ground as they can and making Senegal stretch as they continue to grow into the game and look more and more comfortable on the ball. Osako with a header goal wards, but it lacked power Ndiaye in goal took it easily.
Jun 24, 2018 9:35 pm (IST)
First corner of the second half comes Senegal's way after Yoshida cleared the ball in from Ismaila. Niang was lurking around the corner and Yoshida was in no mood to take chances
Jun 24, 2018 9:33 pm (IST)
Second half underway and Senegal with the ball to start with as they look for a winner.
Jun 24, 2018 9:26 pm (IST)
Senegal have scored in six of their seven World Cup games and Japan, for the second time ever, have scored in both their opening games in at the World Cup. The last time that happened was when they hosted the tournament with South Korea in 2002.
Jun 24, 2018 9:24 pm (IST)
Japan goal keeper Eiji Kawashima has been prone to errors in both the games so far and Japan need him to get the mistakes out of the system as soon as possible if they want to make something out of this.
Jun 24, 2018 9:21 pm (IST)
Senegal have found it difficult to deal with the Japanese passing game and lost the momentum they had given themselves in the beginning of the match. The early goal did help them a lot, but since, Japan have been resolute.
Jun 24, 2018 9:19 pm (IST)
All square at the break and the first half saw a good battle between Senegal and Japan. While Senegal moved forward with pace and used the wings well to ping in balls to the Japanese penalty box and cause chaos, Japan slowly grew into the game and took time to get their passing game going. Once Japan did get going though, they managed to push Senegal back and come out of their defensive third where they were stuck initially.
Jun 24, 2018 9:16 pm (IST)
Half time: Japan - 1 Senegal - 1
Jun 24, 2018 9:13 pm (IST)
When Japan have the ball, they move the ball quickly and with purpose – their passing to this point has been exquisite, and the player on the ball always seems to have at least a couple of option for a quick outlet. For now they are defending a Senegal corner.
Jun 24, 2018 9:11 pm (IST)
Meanwhile, Japan at the other end had Haraguchi in space and he decided to shoot. They have got their quick passing game going and Senegal are being made to chase the game a little here.
Jun 24, 2018 9:09 pm (IST)
Kawashima got lucky as Senegal broke forward with Niang at pace. The keeper was coming out to block the through ball but was in no man's land and eventually made the save.
Jun 24, 2018 9:05 pm (IST)
Nagatomo did brilliantly to bring the long ball down with superb touch before Inui took over and beat the keeper even though he was aware of where it was headed.
Japan's Keisuke Honda comes on as a substitute to replace Shinji Kagawa. (REUTERS)
Preview: Senegal dangerman Sadio Mane says he has no intention of falling into Japan's "trap" for Sunday's pivotal World Cup encounter. Japan coach Akira Nishino said he plans to hound the star striker out of the game and is prepared to put three men on Mane if necessary. The Asian team will have some inside information on Mane from defender Maya Yoshida, a teammate at Southampton before the forward moved to Liverpool in 2016. "It is a pressure to hear them talk about me but it is a trap to be avoided," the 26-year-old Mane said on Saturday, beaming broadly.
The livewire Mane said he had attempted to meet up with central defender Yoshida before their Group H clash in Yekaterinburg -- but to no avail. The two will be at close quarters come matchday and Mane said: "I know him very well, we played and trained together at Southampton and we used to chat together at the gym. "I asked him if he wanted to meet me but he said no. But he is a good guy and I appreciate him, he is just very, very professional and I know he will be doing his very best tomorrow -- as will I." With Japan and Senegal both winning their opening games, victory for either would virtually seal a place in the last 16 in Russia. Japan, who drafted in Nishino as coach just weeks before the World Cup, find themselves surprisingly top of the group after beating Colombia 2-1. But he is wary of the African side's pace and power. In Mane, the Africans have a player who can win a match on his own. "It is not just Yoshida, but all the players -- we are giving them information about Mane, though I am sure he will be in some duels with Mane," Nishino said. "I am sure we can deal with him but with the contribution that Mane can make, it might be possible to mark him one on one or even three on one.
"It is possible to stop him but the trouble is that he has influence too on other players, and that is what we are concerned about." The Japanese were widely written off when Nishino was rushed in as coach in April following the sacking of Vahid Halilhodzic, leaving him precious little time to prepare for Russia. But Japan stunned 10-man Colombia and Nishino revealed that some of his players had wanted to settle for a draw after 45 minutes with the scores locked at 1-1. "At half time some of the players were saying 'We have done enough, we can settle for a draw.' "But I said that we could win and we will win so we went for victory and that is why I gave them attacking tactics and that is why we are top of the group," said Nishino. "I always say the second match is the deciding match and we have to win, no matter who we play. We need to earn maximum points. Even if it is slightly risky we want to attack and try to win."