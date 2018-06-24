GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Japan vs Senegal, Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018: Sadio Mane Puts Senegal in Front Against Japan

News18.com | June 24, 2018, 8:56 PM IST
24 Jun 2018 - 20:30 IST - Ekaterinburg Arena

Group Stage - Group H

JapanJapan
10
0 - 1full time
SenegalSenegal
20
Latest update: Senegal have taken the lead after captain Sadio Mane scores from a rebound of the Japanese goal-keeper.

Catch all the live updates from the Group H clash between Japan and Senegal from the 2018 FIFA World Cup on News18Sports' Live blog.
Jun 24, 2018 8:56 pm (IST)

Inui and Nagatomo look to work a move through the left wing, but Nagatomo's cross in is rather poor and Senegal come away with pace. Shibasaki forced to bring concede a foul. 

Jun 24, 2018 8:52 pm (IST)

Japan's training ground routine did not work and Senegal break with pace. Ismaila with the volley from close to the penalty area but he did not connect like he would have wanted to. 

Jun 24, 2018 8:50 pm (IST)

Inui brought down by Sarr on the left, and Japan have a set-piece that they will look to work to their advantage. Shibasaki takes it but Senegal clear comfortably. 

Jun 24, 2018 8:46 pm (IST)

Japan respond well after going down early as Hasebe lets fly from range. But Senegal have enough bodies in the box and escape that. Senegal have been busy and kept Japan extremely busy too in the first 15 minutes of the contest. 

Jun 24, 2018 8:44 pm (IST)

Senegal's early pressure paying off for them, as Japan fail to hold on. Almost immediately after Niang with a ferocious volley from the right but the Kawashima collects that. 

Jun 24, 2018 8:42 pm (IST)

GOAL: Sloppy defending from Japan, as Senegal take the lead early on! Sadio Mane with the deflection to put it past Kawashima after he saved the initial shot.

Jun 24, 2018 8:39 pm (IST)

Frantic pace to the game in the first ten odd minutes, but Senegal have seen more of the ball and have looked more menacing. Japan mostly playing catch-up. 

Jun 24, 2018 8:37 pm (IST)

Lots of crosses from the wings by Senegal in the early exchanges. They clearly have an advantage in terms of being faster and stronger than the Japanese players. 

Jun 24, 2018 8:37 pm (IST)

Kagawa gets in the act and on the right wing. He dribbles past a couple before putting in a cross with his left foot. The ball is overhit and Senegal have a goal kick. 

Jun 24, 2018 8:35 pm (IST)

Haraguchi on the right for Japan tries to find a way through but he is double teamed off the ball. 

Jun 24, 2018 8:34 pm (IST)

Japan keep the corner and the corresponding balls in from the left and right out. Senegal coach Aliou Cisse was the captain when his nation achieved their best ever World Cup finish by reaching the quarters in 2002. 

Jun 24, 2018 8:33 pm (IST)

Ismaila on the right is very fast and once again showing Nagatomo a pair of heels as Senegal earn the corner. 

Jun 24, 2018 8:32 pm (IST)

First chance for Senegal! Sabaly whips in a dangerous cross from the right side and the ball finds Mane in the middle of the box, but his touch is heavy and he's unable to put an effort on goal.

Jun 24, 2018 8:31 pm (IST)

Kick-off and Senegal in white are looking to start as strongly as possible against the technically brilliant Japan. 

Jun 24, 2018 8:25 pm (IST)

The players have emerged from the tunnel and the national anthems are being sung now. Senegal first, then Japan as we wait for kick off. 

Jun 24, 2018 8:12 pm (IST)

Senegal dropped Stoke City's Mame Diouf in favour of clubmate Papa Alioune Ndiaye for Sunday's crucial World Cup Group H match against Japan, who are unchanged.

Jun 24, 2018 8:08 pm (IST)

Japan are in good spirits after that win over Colombia but will be aware that they have faced Senegal three times in the past - and failed to win on every occasion (two defeats and one draw). Can they end that run today?

Jun 24, 2018 8:02 pm (IST)

Few people would have predicted that Japan and Senegal would be leading their group after the first match-day, but both teams won their opening games 2-1 and this match promises to be thrilling – there still hasn't been a single scoreless draw in this tournament, and we can't see this game being the first.

Jun 24, 2018 7:45 pm (IST)
Interesting way of prepping for a game by Senegal!
Jun 24, 2018 7:42 pm (IST)
Here are the line-ups for this game!
Jun 24, 2018 7:42 pm (IST)

The unlikely leaders of Group H face off, with both teams looking to reach 6 points and almost assure their passage to the knock-out rounds.

Jun 24, 2018 7:41 pm (IST)

Hello and welcome to the live blog for the second match of the evening which will feature Asian giants Japan against Senegal from Group H. Both sides pulled of unlikely wins in their first game, with Japan beating Colombia, while Senegal beat Poland. 

(Image: FIFA)

Preview: Senegal dangerman Sadio Mane says he has no intention of falling into Japan's "trap" for Sunday's pivotal World Cup encounter. Japan coach Akira Nishino said he plans to hound the star striker out of the game and is prepared to put three men on Mane if necessary. The Asian team will have some inside information on Mane from defender Maya Yoshida, a teammate at Southampton before the forward moved to Liverpool in 2016. "It is a pressure to hear them talk about me but it is a trap to be avoided," the 26-year-old Mane said on Saturday, beaming broadly.

The livewire Mane said he had attempted to meet up with central defender Yoshida before their Group H clash in Yekaterinburg -- but to no avail. The two will be at close quarters come matchday and Mane said: "I know him very well, we played and trained together at Southampton and we used to chat together at the gym. "I asked him if he wanted to meet me but he said no. But he is a good guy and I appreciate him, he is just very, very professional and I know he will be doing his very best tomorrow -- as will I." With Japan and Senegal both winning their opening games, victory for either would virtually seal a place in the last 16 in Russia. Japan, who drafted in Nishino as coach just weeks before the World Cup, find themselves surprisingly top of the group after beating Colombia 2-1. But he is wary of the African side's pace and power. In Mane, the Africans have a player who can win a match on his own. "It is not just Yoshida, but all the players -- we are giving them information about Mane, though I am sure he will be in some duels with Mane," Nishino said. "I am sure we can deal with him but with the contribution that Mane can make, it might be possible to mark him one on one or even three on one.

"It is possible to stop him but the trouble is that he has influence too on other players, and that is what we are concerned about." The Japanese were widely written off when Nishino was rushed in as coach in April following the sacking of Vahid Halilhodzic, leaving him precious little time to prepare for Russia. But Japan stunned 10-man Colombia and Nishino revealed that some of his players had wanted to settle for a draw after 45 minutes with the scores locked at 1-1. "At half time some of the players were saying 'We have done enough, we can settle for a draw.' "But I said that we could win and we will win so we went for victory and that is why I gave them attacking tactics and that is why we are top of the group," said Nishino. "I always say the second match is the deciding match and we have to win, no matter who we play. We need to earn maximum points. Even if it is slightly risky we want to attack and try to win."
