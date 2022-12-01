Japan vs Spain Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FIFA World Cup Match Live

Japan and Spain will square off in an intriguing Group E battle on Friday. La Roja were held to a draw by Germany in their last match. But Spain will be the favourites against Japan. Moreover, they can progress to the round of 16 even with a draw as they have a very good goal difference. The star-studded Spain line-up will pose a great challenge to Japan.

The Blue Samurai had stunned Japan in their opening game of the World Cup. However, Japan were brought crashing back down to earth when they suffered a shock defeat against Costa Rica. Hajime Moriyasu’s side still can make it to the knockout round if they register a win against the 2010 world champions.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Even a draw will suffice if Costa Rica fail to beat Germany or if the latter do not win by two or more goals. So there is a lot at stake for Japan and the match promises to be a thrilling affair.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup match between Japan and Spain, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between Japan and Spain be played?

The match between Japan and Spain will be played on December 2.

Where will the match between Japan and Spain be played?

The match between Japan and Spain will be played at the Khalifa International Stadium.

What time will the match between Japan and Spain begin?

The match between Japan and Spain will begin at 12:30 am IST, on December 2.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Japan and Spain?

The match between Japan and Spain will be telecast on the Sports 18 Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Japan and Spain?

The match between Japan and Spain will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Japan Probable Starting Line-up: Shuichi Gonda; Miki Yamane, Ko Itakura, Maya Yoshida, Yuto Nagatomo; Ao Tanaka, Hidemasa Morita; Ritsu Doan, Daichi Kamada, Takefusa Kubo; Daizen Maeda

Spain Probable Starting Line-up: Unai Simon; Dani Carvajal, Pau Torres, Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba; Koke, Rodri, Pedri; Ferran Torres, Alvaro Morata, Dani Olmo

Read all the Latest Sports News here