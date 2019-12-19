Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Japanese Star Takumi Minamino Signs for Liverpool from Red Bull Salzburg

Takumi Minamino impressed Liverpool in the two Champions League group matches this season he played against them with Red Bull Salzburg.

AFP

Updated:December 19, 2019, 7:05 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Japanese Star Takumi Minamino Signs for Liverpool from Red Bull Salzburg
Takumi Minamino has signed for Liverpool. (Photo Credit: @takumina0116)

London: Japanese international Takumi Minamino signed for Champions League holders Liverpool on Thursday for a reported fee of £7.25 million ($9.5 million) from Austrian outfit Red Bull Salzburg, the Premier League leaders announced.

The 24-year-old forward -- who impressed Liverpool in their two Champions League group matches this season with the Austrian side -- is believed to have signed a four-and-a-half-year contract.

"Liverpool Football Club can confirm an agreement has been reached with Red Bull Salzburg for the transfer of Takumi Minamino," the club said in a statement on their website.

Minamino -- who scored in the 4-3 defeat by Liverpool at Anfield in October -- said it fulfilled a dream.

"It has been a dream, my dream to become a Liverpool player," he told Liverpool.com.

"And I'm so excited that the moment has come true.

"To play in the Premier League was one of my targets.

"I think this is the top-class league in the world; I was thinking if my career as a footballer progressed smoothly, someday I would be able to play in the Premier League.

"But I never thought I would be able to play in this team and I'm really happy about it."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said Minamino was a courageous player.

"He is very quick and a very brave player," said Klopp.

"He is brave with the ball but also brave without the ball."

Liverpool -- whose senior squad are preparing for Saturday's Club World Cup final in Qatar -- activated Minamino's release clause last week.

He will be free to play for them from January 1 and could be involved in the FA Cup third round tie at home to city rivals Everton on January 5.

His move brings an end to his five-year spell with Salzburg, whom he joined from Cerezo Osaka in January 2015.

In total, Minamino made 199 appearances for Salzburg, scoring 64 goals, while he has earned 22 caps for Japan and scored 11 times since making his debut in October 2015.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram