Jason Tindall Replaces Eddie Howe as AFC Bournemouth Manager

Jason Tindall said on Saturday he is ready for the challenge of returning Bournemouth at the first time of asking to the Premier League after replacing Eddie Howe.

The 42-year-old is steeped in the club's history having played 199 times for them and then was former team-mate Howe's assistant for 12 years which included a 21 month spell at Burnley.

Howe left the post last Saturday after the Cherries five year stay in the Premier League ended.

"Given the success of the club over the last 12 years, with Eddie in charge and me by his side, I'm not going to come in and rip everything up and start again," Tindall said in a club statement.

"I would be a fool to do that.

"But I'm my own person with my own ideas and I will be looking to implement them as soon as we get back on the training ground."

Tindall's task may be made harder by losing key players.

Netherlands centreback Nathan Ake has signed for Manchester City for £40 million ($52 million), whilst England's Callum Wilson and Wales' David Brooks could also be lured away with Tottenham Hotspur reportedly sweet on both.

"I know the Championship is a very tough league but my aim is to get this club back into the Premier League at the first time of asking," he said.

"This is a challenge that I feel I'm ready for and one I'm looking forward to."

Bournemouth owner Maxim Demin said Tindall had been the obvious candidate to replace Howe.

"Jason has played a huge role in this club's success over the last decade and fully deserves to step up and become our new manager," said Demin.

"While his knowledge of and passion for the club is unquestionable, he was the standout candidate for this role.

"He has huge enthusiasm for the project and great ideas to get the best out of a talented squad.

"This is the start of a new era for this football club and I'm excited about what the future holds."