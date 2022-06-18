Jay Spearing Reunites With Liverpool 9 Years After Leaving the Club

Former Liverpool footballer Jay Spearing is set to return to the club but his new stint will be in a different role altogether. The 33-year-old is scheduled to handle the responsibilities of a player-cum-coach. He is reportedly going to coach the younger age groups at Melwood, including the U-18 teams as well. The role was created by Liverpool youth director Alex Inglethorpe, who had joined the club while Spearing was in the first-team squad.

“It’s fantastic to welcome Jay back to the Academy and he will work with the U18s as a full-time coach. Jay will work with Bridgey (Marc Bridge-Wilson) and Tim (Jenkins) and he will be actively involved on the training field with our young players. He will also be eligible to play for the U21s to provide experience for the young players when we need him,” Inglethorpe was quoted as per The Athletic.

“Jay is still quite young and the impact he can have around the U18s is invaluable because he is someone who lives and breathes this club. More important, Jay has played across all four divisions, so I think he will be a really good addition for us,” he added.

The midfielder had joined Liverpool at the age of 10 and his terrific rise through the youth ranks at the club made him a popular figure in English football. Eventually, he made his debut for the first team back in 2008.

He donned the Liverpool jersey on 55 occasions. His most regular appearance took place in the 2010-11 season under the coaching of the then-Liverpool manager Sir Kenny Dalglish. After winning the League Cup and reaching the FA Cup final, Spearing was transferred to Bolton Wanderers in 2013.

Spearing had left Tranmere Rovers at the end of last season after representing Bolton Wanderers and Blackpool. Spearing never became a part of the first-team set-up but he regularly featured for the U-23 side before announcing his retirement at the end of the year.

Liverpool U-23 team finished in the fourth spot in Premier League 2 last season, 14 points behind winners Manchester City. The U-23 team of The Reds appear to be a promising squad comprised of talented players like Kaide Gordon, Leighton Clarkson and Tyler Morton.

