1-MIN READ

Jeje Lalpekhlua Comes Forward to Donates Blood Amid Country-wide Lockdown Due to Coronavirus

Jeje Lalpekhlua (Photo Credit: AIFF Media)

Jeje Lalpekhlua (Photo Credit: AIFF Media)

Jeje Lalpekhlua donated blood at the Synod Hospital in Durtlang, Mizoram with shortage of blood amid coronavirus lockdown.

With the country in complete lockdown to curb the spread of deadly coronavirus, Indian national team striker Jeje Lalpekhlua felt it was best to rise to a noble cause.

"Due to the lockdown, blood units are not readily available nowadays. So the hospital connected with the Young Mizo Association was seeking help. The news reached me and I knew immediately what I needed to do," the 29-year-old stated. "You cannot keep quiet and sit idle during such circumstances."

Jeje immediately rushed to the Synod Hospital in Durtlang, Mizoram to donate blood.

"Upon receiving the information we chalked out our plan. We headed to the hospital from the Durtlang branch of YMA. Out of 33 who had reported, 27 were deemed fit to donate," Jeje informed. "It's not about me or someone else, it's about the human race that needs to fight together now, more than ever."

The Young Mizo Association (YMA) is the largest non-governmental voluntary organisation in Mizoram which operates primarily in the state and some parts of the other north-eastern states as well.

"It is so satisfying that I have been able to play a minor role. I thank the Almighty for giving me the strength."

In fact, this is not the first time that Jeje has been involved in philanthropic activities. He has time and again been a man of different causes in Mizoram, whenever the situation has demanded.

"Someone had to stand by them. If a hospital is falling short of blood units, we need to help. We all need to play our part during the crisis. The most difficult part, I understand is to stay at home. But it's very necessary. The longer we stay at home, the faster India will heal."

Jeje, who last played for India in the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019 and then missed an entire season with injury, was last summoned for the national camp for the match against Qatar, which was eventually postponed.

