Jesus Corona! Porto's Only Goalscorer on Primeira Liga Return, Fans Sense '2020 Conspiracy'

Portugal's Primeira Liga got underway after the coronavirus stoppage on Wednesday, with league leaders Porto suffering a shock 2-1 defeat against Famalicao.

Interestingly, it was Jesus Corona who scored the only goal for Porto, as fans around the world could not miss the irony.

"That is incredible. Porto's first goal back since lockdown was scored by Jesus Corona," said one Twitter user.





That is incredible.

Porto’s first goal back since lockdown was scored by... Jesus Corona. pic.twitter.com/ffKpTy9QwK — Pete Evans (@PeteEvans87) June 3, 2020

While another wrote: "Porto just scored and it's Jesus Corona. 2020 Matrix confirmed."





Porto just scored and it's Jesus Corona...2020 Matrix confirmed pic.twitter.com/MZalT7mOv3

— Andrew (@_A_n_d_r_e_w_s) June 3, 2020

Another user said: "You cannot write a better script."





“Jesus Corona” ‍♂️scored Porto's first goal after the lockdown. You cannot write a better script.#JKLive pic.twitter.com/s3uGQ2JTta

— MuthuiMkenya (@MuthuiMkenya) June 3, 2020

An embarrassing mistake by Porto goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin three minutes after halftime gifted Famalicao the lead.

The Argentine sent an attempted clearance straight to Fabio Martins who rolled the ball into an empty net from the edge of the penalty area.

Corona fired Porto level in the 74th minute but the hosts regained the lead four minutes later when Pedro Goncalves left fly from 25 metres and his shot found a gap between Marchesin and the near post.

Porto also had a lucky escape in the first half when Pepe appeared to trip an opponent in the penalty area but then also fell over and the referee waved play on.

All matches are being played behind closed doors but videos posted on media websites showed an estimated 200 Porto fans gathering behind barriers outside the stadium, singing and waving flags. Most were wearing masks but they did not appear to be respecting social distancing guidelines.

Porto top the table with 60 points but could lose the lead when arch-rivals Benfica, who are one point behind, host Tondela on Thursday.

Earlier, a spectacular, swerving 30-metre shot from Lucas Fernandes gave Portimonense a 1-0 win over Gil Vicente in the match which got the competition under way.

