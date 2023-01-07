JFC vs CFC Dream11 Team Prediction: Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Saturday's ISL 2022-23, January 7, 5:30 pm IST

JFC vs CFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Friday’s ISL 2022-23 match between Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC: Both Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC will be aiming to get back on the winning track as they face each other on Saturday in the Indian Super League. The match between Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC will be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur.

The Indian Super League 2022-23 season has so far proved to be a disappointing one for Jamshedpur. Aidy Boothroyd’s men have just managed to win just one match in this season’s Indian Super League. Jamshedpur FC, with just five points from 12 matches, currently find themselves at the 10th spot in the Indian Super League standings. In their last match, Jamshedpur FC had to suffer a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Kerala Blasters FC.

Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, will head into the fixture after conceding a 2-1 defeat against Mumbai City FC. Thomas Brdaric’s men have till now registered four wins from 11 matches. Chennaiyin FC, with 14 points under their belt, are now placed in seventh position in the Indian Super League standings.

Ahead of the match between Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC; here is everything you need to know:

JFC vs CFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC match.

JFC vs CFC Live Streaming

The Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

JFC vs CFC Match Details

The JFC vs CFC match will be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Saturday, January 7, at 5:30 pm IST.

JFC vs CFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Fallou Diagne

Vice-Captain: Petar Sliskovic

Suggested Playing XI for JFC vs CFC Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Vishal Yadav

Defenders: Fallou Diagne, Aakash Sangwan, Ricky Lallawmawma

Midfielders: Boris Singh, Vincy Barretto, Juliuis Duker, Jay Thomas

Strikers: Petar Sliskovic, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Daniel Chukwu

Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC Possible Starting XI:

Jamshedpur FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Vishal Yadav, Pratik Chaudhari, Eli Sabia, Muhammed Uvais, Ricky Lallawmawma, Phijam Singh, Rafael Crivellaro, Boris Singh, Jay Thomas, Ishan Pandita, Daniel Chukwu

Chennaiyin FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Samik Mitra, Ajith Kumar, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Fallou Diagne, Aakash Sangwan, Juliuis Duker, Edwin Vanspaul, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Sourav Das, Vincy Barretto, Petar Sliskovic

