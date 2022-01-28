JFC vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa: Jamshedpur FC have been bolstered by the signing of striker Daniel Chima Chukwu and they will lock horns with FC Goa in the Indian Super League at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on January 28, Friday. Coming into this match, Jamshedpur FC are placed third in the points table and they have 19 points in 11 games. A win here for them would take them to pole position.

FC Goa, on the other hand, have not been able to hit their stride all season and currently, they are ninth on the points table with 14 points from 13 games. They have been leaking goals from set-pieces – and this is where Jamshedpur FC The Gaurs have been inconsistent throughout the season and their bane has been leaking goals from set-pieces, an area Jamshedpur are very strong in.

The match between Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa is slated to start at 07:30 pm (IST).

JFC vs FCG Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 74 between Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa.

JFC vs FCG Streaming

The match between Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

JFC vs FCG Match Details

The match between Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa will be played on Friday, January 28, at the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa. The game will kick-off at 07:30 PM IST.

JFC vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jordan Murray

Vice-Captain: Devendra Murgaonkar

Goalkeeper: TP Rehenesh

Defenders: Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Anwar Ali, Dylan Fox

Midfielders: Mobashir Rahman, Seiminlen Doungel, Edu Bedia, Glan Martins

Strikers: Jordan Murray, Devendra Murgaonkar

Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa probable XI:

Jamshedpur FC - TP Rehenesh, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Eli Sabia, Ricky Lallawmawma, Jitendra Singh, Mobashir Rahman, Seiminlen Doungel, Greg Stewart, Boris Singh, Jordan Murray

FC Goa - Dheeraj Singh, Anwar Ali, Dylan Fox, Aiban Dohling, Seriton Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Glan Martins, Saviour Gama, Alberto Noguera, Jorge Ortiz, Devendra Murgaonkar

