JFC vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Looking to climb up the ladder, Jamshedpur FC will lock horns with Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Thursday. Jamshedpur FC were pushed down to the fifth spot after ATK Mohun Bagan won over Hyderabad FC on Tuesday. There is just a single point that separates Jamshedpur FC from the top four.

Kerala Blasters FC, on the other hand, would be keen on consolidating their current position, but need to consistently win matches if they are to stay in the same position.

As far as the head-to-head numbers are concerned, six out of nine matches between Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters FC have ended in draws. Jamshedpur FC have won two games while Kerala Blasters FC have won just one match.

The match between Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC is slated to start at 07:30 pm (IST).

JFC vs KBFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 87 between Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC.

JFC vs KBFC Streaming

The match between Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

JFC vs KBFC Match Details

The match between Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC will be played on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. The game will kick-off at 07:30 PM IST.

JFC vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Boris Singh

Vice-Captain: Alvaro Vazquez

Goalkeeper: Rehnesh TP

Defenders: Dinliana Renthlei, Narender Gehlot, Harmanjot Khabra, Ruivah

Midfielders: Jitendra Singh, Alex Lima, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh

Strikers: Boris Singh, Alvaro Vazquez

Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC probable XI:

Jamshedpur FC - Rehnesh TP (GK), Dinliana Renthlei, Narender Gehlot, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Jitendra Singh, Alex Lima, Len Doungel, Greg Stewart, Boris Singh, Daniel Chima

Kerala Blasters FC - Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (GK), Harmanjot Khabra, Ruivah, Marko Leskovic, Nishu Kumar, Vincy Barretto, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Adrian Luna, Alvaro Vazquez, Chencho Gyeltshen

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.