JFC vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: One of the most consistent teams in the tournament, Jamshedpur will play against Kerala Blasters FC in the first leg of their semi-final fixture. This match will take place at the PJN Stadium in Margao, Goa on Friday.

Jamshedpur made it to the semi-final for the first time in the ISL and have been in sensational form under head coach Owen Coyle. They come into this match after having won seven matches on the bounce.

Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, are in the semi-final after six years. In their last league match, they played out a 4-4 draw against FC Goa and made it to the semi-final.

The match between Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC is slated to start at 7:30 pm (IST).

JFC vs KBFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 Semi-Final 1 between Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters FC.

JFC vs KBFC Streaming

Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

JFC vs KBFC Match Details

The match between Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters FC will be played on Friday, March 11, at the PJN Stadium, Fatorda on Friday. The game will kick off at 7:30 pm IST.

JFC vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Daniel Chima

Vice-Captain: Jorge Diaz

Goalkeeper: Rehnesh TP

Defenders: Dinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Harmanjot Khabra, Ruivah

Midfielders: Jitendra Singh, Pronay Halder, Puitea, Jeakson Singh

Strikers: Daniel Chima, Jorge Diaz

Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC probable XI:

Jamshedpur FC - Rehnesh TP (GK); Dinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma; Jitendra Singh, Pronay Halder, Len Doungel, Boris Singh; Greg Stewart, Daniel Chima

Kerala Blasters FC - Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (GK); Harmanjot Khabra, Ruivah, Marko Leskovic, Sanjeev Stalin; Puitea, Jeakson Singh; Sahal Abdul Samad, Adrian Luna; Alvaro Vazquez, Jorge Diaz

