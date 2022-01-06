JFC vs NEUFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United FC: Jamshedpur FC will host NorthEast United FC in the 51st match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22, on Thursday, January 6, at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. The Men of Steel are currently placed sixth in the league table, with 13 points from nine games. They were defeated by Chennaiyin FC by a score-line of 1-0 in their last league game and will look to climb into the top four by bagging maximum points here on Thursday.

On the other hand, the Highlanders played out a thrilling 3-3 draw against defending champions Mumbai City FC in their last encounter and can draw confidence from that game.They are four places below at 10th, with just eight points to their name, which also includes two wins and as many draws.

The match between Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC is slated to start at 07:30 pm (IST).

JFC vs NEUFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 51 between Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC.

JFC vs NEUFC Live Streaming

The match between Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United FC is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

JFC vs NEUFC Match Details

The match between Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United FC will be played on Thursday, January 6, at the GMC Athletic Stadium, in Bambolim, Goa. The game will kick-off at 07:30 PM IST.

JFC vs NEUFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Greg Stewart

Vice-Captain: Suhair VP

Goalkeeper: TP Rehenesh

Defenders: Peter Hartley, Patrick Flottmann, Ricky Lallawmawma, N. Singh

Midfielders: Alex Lima, Pragyan Gogoi, Suhair VP

Strikers: Deshorn Brown, Greg Stewart, Jordan Murray

Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC probable XI:

Jamshedpur FC: TP Rehenesh, Laldinliana Renthlei, Narender Gehlot, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma; J. Singh, Alex Lima, Seiminlen Doungel; Greg Stewart, Jordan Murray, B. Thangjam

NorthEast United FC: Mirshad Michu, Provat Lakra, Hernan Santana, Patrick Flottmann, N. Singh, Pragyan Gogoi, Imran Khan, Seityasen Singh, Suhair VP, M. Coureur, Deshorn Brown

