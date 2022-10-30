JFC vs NEUFC Dream11 Team Prediction: Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sunday's ISL 2022-23 JFC vs NEUFC Match, October 30, JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur 7:30 pm IST

It has been an absolutely disappointing Indian Super League campaign for NorthEast United FC so far this season. After suffering three back-to-back defeats, NorthEast United are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table.

ALSO READ| ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan Beat East Bengal 2-0 in Kolkata Derby

The Highlanders will now be aiming for their first win of the Indian Super League 2022-23 season when they will be back in action on Sunday. In their next Indian Super League fixture, NorthEast United will be up against last season’s shield winners Jamshedpur FC. The match between Jamshedpur and NorthEast United will be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex.

In their last Indian Super League match, Marco Balbul’s men had to endure a humiliating 1-3 defeat against Kolkata giants East Bengal FC.

Jamshedpur, on the other hand, will have similar ambitions when they host NorthEast United on Sunday. Aidy Boothroyd’s men have not managed to register a win yet after playing two matches this season. With just a point in their kitty, Jamshedpur currently find themselves at the 10th spot in the Indian Super League standings.

Ahead of the Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United FC, here is everything you need to know:

JFC vs NEUFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC ISL match.

JFC vs NEUFC Live Streaming

The ISL match between Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

JFC vs NEUFC Match Details

The JFC vs NEUFC ISL match will be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, in Jamshedpur on Sunday, October 30, at 7:30 pm IST.

JFC vs NEUFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Daniel Chukwu

Vice-Captain: Boris Singh

Suggested Playing XI for JFC vs NEUFC Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Arindam Bhattacharja

Defenders: Gurjinder Kumar, Gaurav Bora, Ricky Lallawmawma

Midfielders: Germanpreet Singh, Boris Singh, Wellington Cirino Mori, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Jon Gaztanaga

Strikers: Matt Derbyshire, Daniel Chukwu

Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC Possible Starting XI:

Jamshedpur FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Rehenesh TP, Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Ricky Lallawmawma, Pratik Chaudhari, Germanpreet Singh, Wellington Cirino Mori, Boris Singh, Harry Sawyer, Ritwik Das, Daniel Chukwu

NorthEast United FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Arindam Bhattacharja, Michael Jakobsen, Gaurav Bora, Gurjinder Kumar, Mohamed Irshad, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Jon Gaztanaga, Romain Philippoteaux, Rochharzela, Matt Derbyshire, Jithin M.S

Read all the Latest Sports News here