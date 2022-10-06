CHANGE LANGUAGE
JioCinema to be the Digital Home of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
1-MIN READ

JioCinema to be the Digital Home of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

By: Sports Desk

Edited By: Vivek Ganapathy

News18.com

Last Updated: October 06, 2022, 12:42 IST

New Delhi, India

Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj

All viewers will have access to the marquee event exclusively on JioCinema at no cost. For the first time ever in India, FIFA World Cup will be live streamed in 4K

Viacom18 Sports, India’s newest premier sports network, announced that JioCinema will live-stream all the matches and offer curated content around the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The global marquee competition from 20th November through 18th December will be available to all viewers for free on JioCinema. The TV broadcast schedule will include Sports18 – 1 SD & HD.

The JioCinema app will be available to download for all telecom services subscribers and across devices including iOS and Android soon with access to Viacom18 Sports’ portfolio of live and non-live programming including the quadrennial showpiece.

The multi-fold increase in data consumption has made smartphones & connected TVs, the preferred mode of content consumption in India. Viacom18 Sports’ 64-match showcase will be headlined by live streaming in 4K, a first for FIFA World Cup presentation in India, and multiple language feeds, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Bengali on JioCinema without charging any subscription fees.

“Viacom18 Sports’ multi-platform presentation of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will be immersive, personalised and offer viewers exclusive experiences on JioCinema,” said Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj.

“We want consumers to have easy access to world-class production across digital and linear platforms (on Sports 18) to match the event’s stature. Our efforts are towards reshaping fan experience and building one of the most-loved media platforms in India.”

Sports Desk

Sports Desk

