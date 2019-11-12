Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Joe Gomez Left With a Scratch on Face After Altercation With Raheem Sterling

Joe Gomez and Raheem Sterling had an altercation ahead of England's Euro 2020 qualifier against Montenegro.

News18 Sports

Updated:November 12, 2019, 11:42 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Joe Gomez Left With a Scratch on Face After Altercation With Raheem Sterling
Joe Gomez carried a scratch under his eye. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Joe Gomez showed up at England's open training on Tuesday with a scratch under his right eye after an altercation with Raheem Sterling, after which the latter was dropped for Thursday's Euro 2020 qualifier against Montenegro.

The Daily Mail reported that Liverpool defender Joe Gomez and Sterling had to be separated by teammates on Monday after a "physical confrontation." The pair had also clashed on the field towards the end of Sunday's match.

The Guardian reported that England coach Gareth Southgate want to send Sterling home after the clash but after intervention of the English players, Sterling stayed with the squad.

The report also stated that Liverpool man Jordan Henderson, who is not part of the squad due to suspension, contacted Southgate lobbying for Sterling to not be dropped.

Southgate reportedly did not witness the altercation but was informed of the incident after the squad met up at St. George's Park.

Sterling later admitted that "emotions got the better" of him.

"Both Joe and I have had words and figured things out and moved on," Sterling said in an Instagram post.

"We are in a sport where emotions run high and I am man enough to admit when emotions got the better of me.

"This is why we play this sport because of our love for it -- me and Joe Gomez are good, we both understand it was a five to 10-second thing... it's done, we move forward and not make this bigger than it is.

"Let's get focus on our game on Thursday," Sterling added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram