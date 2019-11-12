Joe Gomez Left With a Scratch on Face After Altercation With Raheem Sterling
Joe Gomez and Raheem Sterling had an altercation ahead of England's Euro 2020 qualifier against Montenegro.
Joe Gomez carried a scratch under his eye. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Joe Gomez showed up at England's open training on Tuesday with a scratch under his right eye after an altercation with Raheem Sterling, after which the latter was dropped for Thursday's Euro 2020 qualifier against Montenegro.
The Daily Mail reported that Liverpool defender Joe Gomez and Sterling had to be separated by teammates on Monday after a "physical confrontation." The pair had also clashed on the field towards the end of Sunday's match.
The Guardian reported that England coach Gareth Southgate want to send Sterling home after the clash but after intervention of the English players, Sterling stayed with the squad.
The report also stated that Liverpool man Jordan Henderson, who is not part of the squad due to suspension, contacted Southgate lobbying for Sterling to not be dropped.
Southgate reportedly did not witness the altercation but was informed of the incident after the squad met up at St. George's Park.
Sterling later admitted that "emotions got the better" of him.
"Both Joe and I have had words and figured things out and moved on," Sterling said in an Instagram post.
"We are in a sport where emotions run high and I am man enough to admit when emotions got the better of me.
"This is why we play this sport because of our love for it -- me and Joe Gomez are good, we both understand it was a five to 10-second thing... it's done, we move forward and not make this bigger than it is.
"Let's get focus on our game on Thursday," Sterling added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Google Acquisition Of Fitbit Raises Concerns About Data Privacy
-
Thursday 07 November , 2019 HiBy R3 Review: A Hi-Fi Music Player That Does the Job Without Breaking the Bank
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 HP ZBook Studio X360 G5 Review: A Premium Workstation That's Overkill For Most
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Swara Bhaskar on Abusing Child Actor on a Show: Was Narrating a Funny Incident
- Adidas Gives up on Robot Factories And Wants Humans in Asia to Make More Shoes
- PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: SouL MortaL Donates Entire Winning Amount to Indian Army
- Instagram Stalking App Like Patrol Thrown Out by Apple; You Can All Relax Now
- WhatsApp is Killing The Battery on Android Phones, OnePlus Phones Seem Worst Hit