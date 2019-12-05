Take the pledge to vote

John Terry Crushes Mateo Kovacic's Hand Following Chelsea's Win Over Aston Villa

Trending Desk

December 5, 2019
John Terry and Mateo Kovacic (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Chelsea defeated Aston Villa 2-1 with a goal in the 48th minute on Wednesday in the Premier League. Following the win, Aston Villa assistant manager John Terry was caught on camera leaving Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic writhing in pain after he crushed the midfielder's hand after the match.

The evening, which saw Terry return in an official capacity, to Stamford Bridge for the first time since leaving Chelsea at the end of the 2016-17 campaign, ended in defeat for Aton Villa thanks to goals from Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount.

Following the game, Terry was seen embracing Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic, but seemingly, he was a bit too forceful as the pair shook hands. The handshake, it seemed left the Croatian footballer wincing in pain.

In the video, Terry does not seem to notice that the high-five caused Mateo a lot of pain, as he turned his attention back to the pitch and Mateo gave him an awkward look before making his way to the dugout, while Terry turned around and quickly held out his hand as an apology to the footballer.

Following the match, Chelsea are sitting comfortably in the fourth position with 9 wins from 15 matches while Aston Villa are at the 15th position with just 4 wins in the season thus far.

