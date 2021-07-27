John Terry Leaves Aston Villa Assistant Coach Job to Focus on Becoming Manager

Former Chelsea legend John Terry on Monday parted ways with Premier League side Aston Villa. Terry is yet to announce his next destination. However, it has been learned that he will take some time away to make a decision. Terry’s announcement has come with just two more weeks to go for the next season of the English Premier League. Meanwhile, Villa is yet to declare their replacement for Terry. The former England defender spent three years at Villa as Dean Smith’s assistant. He was also a crucial member of Smith’s backroom staff that helped them in securing promotion back to England’s top tier in 2019.

Meanwhile, according to a report in the Daily Mail, Terry is the favourite to take up the job at Swansea. The report also says that Swansea has held talks with Terry in the past.

Terry joined Villa in the summer of 2017 and represented them in 32 games in the 2017-18 season before becoming Smith’s number second.“It has been a tremendous honour and privilege to have spent these last three years at Aston Villa,” the 40-year-old was quoted as saying by Villa’s official website.

The former centre back also stressed that he feels that it is the right time for him to move on. According to the report in the British media, Terry has no plans to take up any other jobs, he rather plans to take a sabbatical. After that, he will study different coaching styles by touring Europe and then look for a head coach job.

Terry also did not shy away from expressing his desire to take up a managerial job, saying that it has always been his dream.Speaking about his decision, he further said that it would not be the right on his part to go into the next job with uncertainty in his mind about his future.

Meanwhile, Villa still has two capable assistants in Richard O’Kelly and Craig Shakespeare and they have not announced any replacement for Terry.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here