Jordan Henderson Named England's Player of The Year by Footballer Writers' Association

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was named England's Footballer of the Year on Friday in the annual vote of the Football Writers' Association (FWA).

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester United's Marcus Rashford and Liverpool pair Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane made up the rest of the top five.

As well as making his presence felt in 30 Premier League games this season as Liverpool have surged to the title with an 18-point lead at the top of the table, Jordan Henderson led by example off the pitch during football's three-month shutdown due to coronavirus.

ALSO READ | Always Dreamed of This: Jordan Henderson after Lifting 2019-20 Premier League Trophy

He spearheaded the PlayersTogether initiative during the lockdown which saw players team up with to raise money for Britain's National Health Service.

"I accept it on behalf of this whole squad, because without them I’m not in a position to be receiving this honour. These lads have made me a better player, a better leader and a better person," said Henderson.

“If anything I hope those who voted for me did so partly to recognise the entire team’s contribution."

As well as the top five, 10 other players received votes from FWA members.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, Raheem Sterling, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Sergio Aguero, Adama Traore, Danny Ings, Jack Grealish, James Maddison and Jonny Evans were all nominated.

(With inputs from Agencies)