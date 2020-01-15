Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Jose Mourinho Plants Seed of Doubt Over Injured Harry Kane's Euro 2020 Hopes

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho said Harry Kane may not be fit in time for Euro 2020.

AFP

Updated:January 15, 2020, 3:31 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Jose Mourinho Plants Seed of Doubt Over Injured Harry Kane's Euro 2020 Hopes
Harry Kane (Photo Credit: Reuters)

London: Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has dropped an unexpected hint that England captain Harry Kane is not certain to be fit in time for Euro 2020.

Kane needed surgery on his left hamstring after suffering a ruptured tendon against Southampton on New Year's Day.

Tottenham have said they expect Kane to be back in training in April, with no exact date set for the striker's return to first-team action.

Mourinho was questioned about Kane at a press conference on Monday and his answer suggested there could be some doubt over the 26-year-old's participation at the European Championship in June and July.

Mourinho even appeared to admit Kane is not guaranteed to play again before next season, which would be a nightmare scenario for the Tottenham boss and England manager Gareth Southgate.

"News on Harry we don't have and if you ask me every time we come here the answer will be the same," Mourinho told reporters.

"We expect him to be out until, I don't know, mid-April, end of April, May, next season I don't know. I have no updates to give on Harry."

Kane tweeted from his hospital bed that his operation at the weekend had been a success and that he was keen to get on with his recovery.

He has a history of recovering quickly from the numerous ankle injuries that have cost him playing time in recent seasons.

Kane was the leading scorer in Euro 2020 qualifying with 12 goals and will hope to be ready in time for England's first game of the tournament against Croatia on June 14.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram