Mourinho Showers Praise on Klopp after Liverpool's Stunning March to Champions League Final
Jose Mourinho said Liverpool's incredible victory over Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final was a reflection of Juergen Klopp's personality and mentality.
Jose Mourinho said the way Juergen Klopp handles the Liverpool team is remarkable. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Liverpool's stunning Champions League victory against Barcelona has defined the meaning of the word belief and former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has attributed the magical night to one person - Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp.
Liverpool took to Anfield on Tuesday night with a 3-0 deficit from the first leg in Camp Nou. They did not have any away goal to show for and Lionel Messi was in rampaging form.
But what unfolded in the 90 minutes at Anfield was unimaginable. Liverpool's defence negated Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho and did not operate Lionel Messi in the way he would have liked.
The Reds' midfield outpowered, outpaced and outplayed the Barca midfield and reaped benefits of their remarkable hard work all over the pitch.
Even Mourinho was shocked and said he did not see it coming. He remarked that Anfield is one place where miracles can happen but even then this was massive and the club has one person to thank for it and that's Juergen Klopp.
"I didn't expect. I said nothing is impossible and if it's possible, Anfield is one of the places to make them impossible possible. But I have to say that for me, this has one name - Juergen. This is not about tactics, this is not about philosophy, it is about heart and soul and fantastic empathy that he creates with that group of players," Mourinho told beIN Sports.
Liverpool have had a fabulous season where they are toe to toe with Manchester City in the Premier League title and now they have reached the final of Champions League.
Till Tuesday evening, Liverpool were in the danger of ending a brilliant season in utter bitterness but it all turned around in a matter of minutes. Mourinho believed Klopp deserved it.
"They had the risk of finishing a fantastic season without anything to celebrate and now, they are one step from being European champions and I think Juergen deserves.
"Because the work they are doing in Liverpool is fantastic but I think this is about him - this is the reflection of his personality, don't give up, fighting spirit, every player giving everything.
"Missing a player is not crime because they are playing 50-60 matches per season, other coaches in other leagues are crying that their players played too many matches when they play 30 or 35 matches. I think today is about Juergen's mentality."
