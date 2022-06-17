Jose Mourinho Reportedly Planning to Reunite with Gareth Bale at Roma

Welsh striker Gareth Bale, the most expensive footballer in the world at one point, has reportedly been offered to Italian football club Roma by his agent after leaving Real Madrid on a free transfer. It is believed that the striker is expecting to get regular minutes ahead of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Now Bale seems close to reuniting with his former manager Jose Mourinho at Roma.

Mourinho and Bale have previously worked together in the 2020-21 season at Tottenham. During that stint Bale had scored 16 goals for Spurs.

Mourinho has already roped in Nemanja Matic from Manchester United. The Serbian midfielder and Mourinho worked together previously at Old Trafford.

“I want to be playing going into the World Cup to be as fit as I can. Once I play regular football my body will get more robust and better. It’s very difficult when you’re in and out of a team. I need to play games and I’ll be good to go,” the 32-year-old striker said, as per The Sun.

“I’m obviously not doing football for the money. I want to be playing to get that fitness for the competition and to help the club I’m at,” he further added.

According to the same publication, Tottenham are reportedly monitoring the situation of the Cardiff-born footballer in order to sign him for a third spell. Other English clubs like Aston Villa, Newcastle United and newly-promoted Nottingham Forrest are also interested in signing Bale, the report further stated.

As per the latest transfer market updates, Roma are keen to acquire the services of Bale and his agent has already started offering him to multiple top-flight European clubs.

Ahead of the 2013-14 season, Bale had joined Real Madrid. In his first stint with the Los Blancos, Bale played 251 matches and scored 106 goals. In 2020, the striker was sent to Tottenham on a loan move. In his second spell at Tottneham Bale netted 16 goals in 34 matches.

After successfully completing his loan spell at Tottenham, Bale came back to the Santiago Bernabeu-based outfit. His second spell with Real Madrid did not prove to be a fruitful one as he only managed to play seven matches and score just one goal.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.