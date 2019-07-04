Take the pledge to vote

Jose Mourinho Says Rafael Nadal Could Have Been a 'Fantastic' Footballer

Jose Mourinho has worked with Rafael Nadal's uncle Miguel Angel when he was on the coaching staff at FC Barcelona.

AFP

Updated:July 4, 2019, 7:33 PM IST
Jose Mourinho Says Rafael Nadal Could Have Been a 'Fantastic' Footballer
Rafael Nadal is an honorary member of Real Madrid CF. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
London: Jose Mourinho believes Rafael Nadal would have made "a fantastic footballer" had he not chosen to become one of the greatest tennis players of all time.

The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Chelsea manager said that the world number two, currently chasing a third Wimbledon title, had all the attributes needed to succeed in football.

"He's incredible. He could have been a fantastic footballer with his physique, mentality and skill," said the Portuguese, who worked with Nadal's uncle, Miguel Angel when he was on the coaching staff at Barcelona.

"I am happy that he isn't a footballer. In tennis he is what he is."

