Juan Ferrando Gets Additional Responsibility to Scout Young Guns for ATK Mohun Bagan

Indian Super League heavyweights ATK Mohun Bagan’s coach Juan Ferrando has been given the additional responsibility of picking the youth team of the side, the club said on Thursday.

The 41-year-old Spaniard, accompanied by his deputy Bastab Roy, will begin the scouting for three age groups — under-18, under-15 and under-13 — in the preliminary phase from June 20 at the Salt Lake Stadium.

📣 UPDATE! Trials for our junior teams will start from 20th June onwards at the Salt Lake Stadium Training Ground! Share to spread the word! 💚♥️ To all aspirants, do carry a copy of your birth certificate!#ATKMohunBagan #JoyMohunBagan #AmraSobujMaroon pic.twitter.com/joTQYZYlR7 — ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) June 16, 2022

The selected footballers will get a chance to don the green-and-maroon jersey in the AIFF’s age-group competition before making the cut to the senior side.

The likes of Kian Nasiri, Arsh Anwar, Sumit Rathi and Fardeen Ali Mollah have earlier emerged from their youth team.

The U-18 trials will be held on June 20-22, while the U-15 selection will take place on June 24-26. It will conclude with the trial for U-13 on June 28-30.

According to the club, those interested in the trial must bring an Aadhaar card or an age-proof certificate.

