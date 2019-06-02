English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
We Were All Pretty Much Crying on Pitch: Juergen Klopp Hails Liverpool's Champions League Win
Juergen Klopp led Liverpool to their sixth Champions League title with a 2-0 win over Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham Hotspur.
Liverpool and Juergen Klopp cried and laughed to celebrate their Champions League victory. (Photo Credit: Liverpool)
Madrid: Jurgen Klopp admitted his Liverpool team were overcome with emotion after beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 to win Saturday's all-English Champions League final in Madrid and take the trophy for the sixth time in the club's history.
Mohamed Salah's second-minute penalty and a late Divock Origi goal settled what was not a classic at the Metropolitano Stadium, as Liverpool made up for their defeat in last year's final against Real Madrid and the deflation of missing out on the Premier League title to Manchester City.
"We were all pretty much crying on the pitch, because it was so emotional, it was so big, it means so much to us," Klopp said.
The revered German has his first trophy as Liverpool manager, three and a half years on from his arrival at the club. This result saw him end a run of six straight defeats in finals.
For Salah there was redemption after injury ruined his night against Real a year ago, and for Liverpool it is now half a dozen European Cups, as they further cement their status as one of football's most storied clubs.
They now have more than Barcelona or Bayern Munich, and twice as many as their greatest rivals, Manchester United. The biggest party is still to come.
"Tomorrow, going to Liverpool and having something to celebrate, that is big, and I am really looking forward to that," said Klopp.
"When we drive through the city then we will all realise what these boys have done."
Perhaps the occasion was just too much for Tottenham in their first ever appearance in the Champions League final. They have now lost all three meetings with these opponents this season, winning just one of their last 15 encounters.
Mauricio Pochettino's decision to start Harry Kane after nearly two months out did not pay off, and he is still looking for his first trophy after five years in charge.
SALAH HAILS 'UNBELIEVABLE' WIN
Mohamed Salah expressed his delight at playing a full role in Liverpool's 2-0 Champions League final victory over Tottenham on Saturday, after injury ruined his night against Real Madrid a year ago.
The Egyptian went off injured and in tears during the first half of last year's final after hurting his shoulder during the 3-1 loss to Real.
"Everyone is happy now, I am glad to play the second final in a row and play 90 minutes finally," Salah told BT Sport.
"Everyone did his best today, no great individual performances today, all the team was unbelievable."
Salah scored the second quickest goal in the final of the modern Champions League, blasting home a penalty less than two minutes into the match following a handball by Moussa Sissoko.
"I have sacrificed a lot for my career, to come from a village to go to Cairo, and to be an Egyptian at this level is unbelievable for me," said Salah.
Divock Origi, who scored the winning goal against Barcelona in Liverpool's remarkable semi-final comeback, sealed victory three minutes from time with a superb low finish.
"This is a moment I'll never forget, it's a great moment for the club and for the city," Origi told BFM.
'DID YOU EVER SEE A TEAM LIKE THIS'
Jurgen Klopp revelled in the biggest night of his managerial career on Saturday after winning Liverpool's sixth European Cup, ending his own run of six straight losses in finals.
Klopp had lost his two previous Champions League finals, against Bayern Munich as Borussia Dortmund boss in 2013 and last year against Real Madrid, as well as the 2016 Europa League final and three domestic cup finals in Germany and England.
"I'm so happy for the boys, I'm so happy for my family, they suffer every year when we go to a final ... they deserve it more than anybody," Klopp said to BT Sport after the Anfield side defeated Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in Madrid.
"It's maybe the best night of my life."
Liverpool clinched their first European trophy since 2005 thanks to Mohamed Salah's early penalty and a late Divock Origi goal. Klopp hailed his side's guts to win the trophy despite obvious tiredness.
"Did you ever see a team like this, fighting with no fuel in the tank any more?"
"This is great for our development because it's always like we'd be doing good steps but people say 'so what you didn't win anything'."
Managers in Germany are usually doused in beer after winning a trophy but when asked about that tradition, Klopp laughed: "Usually 20 minutes after the game I'm already half pissed, and here I didn't even get a water!"
The German came in for high praise from defender Virgil van Dijk, who was named man of the match after another outstanding display.
"He's a fantastic manager, first and foremost, but he's a fantastic human being as well," said the Dutchman.
"It's a pleasure to work with him, but also with the rest of the coaching staff, all the people that work at Melwood (training ground).
"It's an amazing environment to be in, and I'm very glad and very proud that he wanted me to play for this beautiful club."
Van Dijk will have little time to rest as he heads off to Portugal for the Nations League, with the Netherlands facing England on Thursday.
But before that he will return to Merseyside to celebrate with the rest of the Liverpool squad.
"It's going to be a tough two nights, but I don't care, I will just enjoy every bit of it," he said.
