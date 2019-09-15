Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Julen Lopetegui's Sevilla Go Top of La Liga With Win Over Alaves

Sevilla defeated Alaves by a solitary goal at home to go atop of the La Liga points table.

Reuters

Updated:September 15, 2019, 10:54 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Julen Lopetegui's Sevilla Go Top of La Liga With Win Over Alaves
Sevilla beat Alaves 1-0 (Photo Credit: Twitter)
Loading...

Sevilla climbed to the top of La Liga on Sunday after beating Alaves 1-0 away from home.

Spanish midfielder Joan Jordan scored the only goal of the game in the 37th minute, sending a free-kick fizzing into the top corner.

Mexico forward Javier Hernandez made his debut for Sevilla when he came off the bench in the second half but Alaves finished the game stronger and spurned two chances to equalise late on.

The win took former Spain and Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui's side to the top of the table after four games on 10 points, one more than Atletico Madrid who were beaten 2-0 at Real Sociedad on Sunday.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram