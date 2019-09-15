Julen Lopetegui's Sevilla Go Top of La Liga With Win Over Alaves
Sevilla defeated Alaves by a solitary goal at home to go atop of the La Liga points table.
Sevilla beat Alaves 1-0 (Photo Credit: Twitter)
Sevilla climbed to the top of La Liga on Sunday after beating Alaves 1-0 away from home.
Spanish midfielder Joan Jordan scored the only goal of the game in the 37th minute, sending a free-kick fizzing into the top corner.
Mexico forward Javier Hernandez made his debut for Sevilla when he came off the bench in the second half but Alaves finished the game stronger and spurned two chances to equalise late on.
The win took former Spain and Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui's side to the top of the table after four games on 10 points, one more than Atletico Madrid who were beaten 2-0 at Real Sociedad on Sunday.
