Junior U-17 Women’s National Football Championship to Kick Off from June 18 in Guwahati

The Junior (U-17) Women’s National Football Championship (NFC) is all set to kick off from June 18, 2022 in five venues from June 18- July 4, 2022, in Guwahati, Assam.

The tournament will be held in five venues – Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Sai New Field- Paltan Bazer, Nehru Stadium, Lnipe- Sonapur, and Dimakuchi Stadium in Guwahati.

There are 34 teams have been divided into eight groups, with the teams in each group set to play against each other for the qualifying stage. The winners of qualifying matches will play the semi-finals, with the two winners from the last four proceeding to the final.

The groups are as follows-

GROUP A- Manipur, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh

GROUP B – Mizoram, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka

GROUP C- Telangana, Bihar, Meghalaya, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh

GROUP D- Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Goa

GROUP E- Nagaland, Ladakh, Punjab, Kerala

GROUP F- Tripura, Chandigarh, Odisha, Maharashtra, Dadra & Nagar Haveli

GROUP G- Assam, Haryana, Puducherry, Gujarat

GROUP H- Jammu & Kashmir, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan

The fixtures are as follows-

JUNE 18:

Group C-Telangana vs Delhi, Sai New Field- Paltan Bazer

Group C- Bihar vs Meghalaya, Sai New Field- Paltan Bazer

Group F-Tripura vs Maharashtra, Lnipe- Sonapur

Group F- Chandigarh vs Odisha, Lnipe- Sonapur

JUNE 20:

Group F-Dadar & Nagar Haveli vs Odisha, Lnipe- Sonapur

Group F-Tripura vs Chandigarh, Lnipe- Sonapur

Group C- Madhya Pradesh vs Meghalaya, Sai New Field- Paltan Bazer

Group C- Telangana vs Bihar, Sai New Field- Paltan Bazer

JUNE 21:

Group B-Mizoram vs Chhattisgarh, Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium

Group B- Uttar Pradesh vs Karnataka, Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium

Group D- Arunachal Pradesh vs Sikkim, Nehru Stadium

Group D- Goa vs Himachal Pradesh, Nehru Stadium

Group G-Assam vs Puducherry, Dimakuchi Stadium

Group G-Haryana vs Gujarat, Dimakuchi Stadium

JUNE 22:

Group A-Manipur vs Uttarakhand, Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium

Group A- Jharkhand vs Andhra Pradesh, Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium

Group C- Delhi vs Bihar, Sai New Field, Paltan Bazer

Group C- Madhya Pradesh vs Telangana, Sai New Field- Paltan Bazer

Group E- Nagaland vs Ladakh, Nehru Stadium

Group E- Punjab vs Kerala, Nehru Stadium

Group F-Maharashtra vs Chandigarh, Lnipe- Sonapur

Group F- Dadar & Nagar Haveli vs Tripura, Lnipe- Sonapur

Group H-Jammu & Kashmir vs Tamil Nadu, Dimakuchi Stadium

Group H- West Bengal vs Rajasthan, Dimakuchi Stadium

JUNE 23:

Group B-Karnataka vs Mizoram, Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium

Group B-Chhattisgarh vs Uttar Pradesh, Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium

Group D-Himachal Pradesh vs Arunachal Pradesh ,Nehru Stadium

Group D- Sikkim vs Goa, Nehru Stadium

Group G-Gujarat vs Assam, Dimakuchi Stadium

Group G- Puducherry vs Haryana, Dimakuchi Stadium

JUNE 24:

Group A- Andhra Pradesh vs Manipur, Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium

Group A- Uttarakhand vs Jharkhand, Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium

Group C-Meghalaya vs Telangana, Sai New Field- Paltan Bazer

Group C- Delhi vs Madhya Pradesh, Sai New Field- Paltan Bazer

Group E-Kerala vs Nagaland, Nehru Stadium

Group E- Ladakh vs Punjab, Nehru Stadium

Group F-Odisha vs Tripura, Lnipe- Sonapur

Group F- Maharashtra vs Dadar & Nagar Haveli, Lnipe- Sonapur

Group H-Rajasthan vs Jammu & Kashmir, Dimakuchi Stadium

Group H- Tamil Nadu vs West Bengal, Dimakuchi Stadium

JUNE 25:

Group B-Karnataka vs Chhattisgarh, Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium

Group B- Mizoram vs Uttar Pradesh, Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium

Group D-Himachal Pradesh vs Sikkim, Nehru Stadium

Group D-Goa vs Arunachal Pradesh, Nehru Stadium

Group G-Gujarat vs Puducherry, Dimakuchi Stadium

Group G-Assam vs Haryana, Dimakuchi Stadium

JUNE 26:

Group A-Uttarakhand vs Andhra Pradesh, Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium

Group A- Manipur vs Jharkhand, Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium

Group C-Bihar vs Madhya Pradesh, , Sai New Field- Paltan Bazer

Group C-Meghalaya vs Delhi, , Sai New Field- Paltan Bazer

Group E-Kerala vs Ladakh, Nehru Stadium

Group E-Punjab vs Nagaland, Nehru Stadium

Group F-Chandigarh vs Dadar & Nagar Haveli, Lnipe- Sonapur

Group F-Odisha vs Maharashtra, Lnipe- Sonapur

Group H-Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan, Dimakuchi Stadium

Group H-West Bengal vs Jammu & Kashmir, Dimakuchi Stadium

JUNE 29:

Winner A vs Winner C , Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium

Winner B vs Winner D , Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium

JUNE 30:

Winner G vs Winner H,Lnipe- Sonapur

Winner E vs Winner F, Lnipe- Sonapur

JULY 2:

Winner QF1 vs Winner QF3 , Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium

Winner QF2 vs Winner QF4, Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium

JULY 4:

Winner SF 1 vs Winner SF2 , Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium

