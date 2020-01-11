Take the pledge to vote

Jurgen Klopp Forced a Reporter to Google What Position Jose Mourinho Played When Asked Who Was the Better Player

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had the best reply when he was asked by a reporter who the better player was between his and current Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho.

January 11, 2020
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had the best reply when he was asked by a reporter who the better player was between him and current Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho.

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp and Tottenham Hotspur's Jose Mourinho are both world-class mangers but when the former was asked who the better player is - the German gave a hilarious response.

As players both Klopp and Mourinho have comparatively little playing experience at the highest level. Mourinho played a few matches at Rio Ave and Belenenses in the 1980s while Klopp represented Mainz 300 times in his 11-year career.

As managers though both have excelled - with Mourinho winning the UEFA Champions League with Porto and Inter Milan in 2004 and 2010 respectively, while Klopp did the same with Liverpool last June.

They will go head-to-head in the Premier League this weekend as Spurs host Liverpool.

In the pre-match press conference though, a reporter posed the question of who was the better player.

"Does anyone know what position Mourinho played? Don't blame me if you don't know it," Klopp replied.

"Does anybody know? I think he was a goalkeeper...

"I want to know now. Come on, Google it. We have time."

After he was told there was no time, the former Dortmund boss retorted: "I have time!"

Mourinho turned out to be a midfielder in his playing days thanks to a Google search, as Klopp coyly said: "Sorry, Jose! He did play in goal in that charity game, though, so..."

Klopp started his career as a forward before rapidly moving back to become a defender, where he featured most often as a right-back.

