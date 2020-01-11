Jurgen Klopp Forced a Reporter to Google What Position Jose Mourinho Played When Asked Who Was the Better Player
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had the best reply when he was asked by a reporter who the better player was between his and current Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho.
Jurgen Klopp and Jose Mourinho (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp and Tottenham Hotspur's Jose Mourinho are both world-class mangers but when the former was asked who the better player is - the German gave a hilarious response.
As players both Klopp and Mourinho have comparatively little playing experience at the highest level. Mourinho played a few matches at Rio Ave and Belenenses in the 1980s while Klopp represented Mainz 300 times in his 11-year career.
As managers though both have excelled - with Mourinho winning the UEFA Champions League with Porto and Inter Milan in 2004 and 2010 respectively, while Klopp did the same with Liverpool last June.
They will go head-to-head in the Premier League this weekend as Spurs host Liverpool.
In the pre-match press conference though, a reporter posed the question of who was the better player.
"Does anyone know what position Mourinho played? Don't blame me if you don't know it," Klopp replied.
"Does anybody know? I think he was a goalkeeper...
"I want to know now. Come on, Google it. We have time."
After he was told there was no time, the former Dortmund boss retorted: "I have time!"
Mourinho turned out to be a midfielder in his playing days thanks to a Google search, as Klopp coyly said: "Sorry, Jose! He did play in goal in that charity game, though, so..."
Klopp started his career as a forward before rapidly moving back to become a defender, where he featured most often as a right-back.
