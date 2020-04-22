FOOTBALL

1-MIN READ

Jurgen Klopp Reveals He Feared Getting Sacked During Early Days at Liverpool

Juergen Klopp (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Jurgen Klopp revealed that he feared losing the job after a rather shaky start to his tenure.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 22, 2020, 7:28 PM IST
London: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp revealed he had to ask for time from owners when he took charge of the English giants in 2015. The German trainer replaced former manager Brendon Rodgers at the Anfield hot seat and has since helped Liverpool reach the glory days of the past.

However, according to his own admission, things weren't so good initially and he feared the sack. Klopp revealed he told the owners that success will come at the Merseyside-based club but he will need enough time for the players to buy into his philosophy.

"I had to ask for time, that was how it was. I knew before that in my career, I had never got the sack, but I knew, now I was on a different level and if I cannot deliver here, quick enough, I would get the sack," he told Sky Sports.

"So that was why I said [at the start] if I sit here in four years, still, then something (good) will have happened. It was not that I asked for four years, it was just a bit of time."

Klopp also spoke about the heartbreak of losing his first three finals with Liverpool. The Reds lost to Manchester City in League Cup final, Sevilla in Europa League final and Real Madrid in Champions League final.

"We never really thought about losing finals and stuff like that. Like the Manchester City one, Sevilla or Real Madrid," he said.

"So pundits say 'if he doesn't win the next one then they need to make a change". Internally, it was something nobody ever thought like this."

Liverpool beat Tottenham to win the Champions League last season, their first trophy under the stewardship of Klopp. They were also on the verge of winning their first-ever Premier League title (19th top flight title) before coronavirus pandemic stopped the league last month.

