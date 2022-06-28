Jurgen Klopp Seems to be Following Jamie Carragher's Transfer Advice

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp seems to have been paying attention to former footballer Jamie Carragher’s transfer advice. Carragher, who is currently working for Sky Sports and CBS, had proposed multiple suggestions to his former club to succeed in the summer transfer market. Now it seems that Liverpool are following his suggestions.

According to an article published by Sport Bible, Carragher had earlier told Sky Sports that if he had to pick one team between Manchester City and Liverpool in terms of playing 11, he would have opted for his former team.

“Over the season, you won’t be getting that first 11, Trent Alexander-Arnold missed out against City and you saw the problems James Milner had. It’s not so much that Liverpool do not have a great squad, they do, they are just really short in probably two areas. Right-back is a massive one as we saw against City, they probably got the best set of centre-backs in the Premier League,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

He pointed out that the attack is potent but lacks depth. “The front players you’ve got Diogo Jota to add to Roberto Firmino, although that looks like a fight for a position. I do think they’re an attacker short to go and win the league,” he added.

Liverpool’s activities in the transfer market suggest that they are surely following Carragher’s instructions. The Merseyside club have already roped in Portuguese midfielder Fabio Carvalho to take care of the attacking duties. Carvalho’s signing will prove to be crucial in absence of Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino.

The Reds then secured a club-record deal as they acquired the services of Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez from Benfica. His initial £68 million transfer is expected to solve Liverpool’s problems up front.

In the defensive unit, Liverpool successfully signed 18-year-old Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen. Ramsay is expected to be a backup option for Klopp in the right-back position.

Last season, Liverpool finished their English Premier League campaign in the second spot, just a point behind champions Manchester City. In the upcoming season, Klopp’s men are scheduled to kick off their Premier League journey against a newly-promoted Fulham on August 6.

