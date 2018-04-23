English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jurgen Klopp Urges Liverpool Fans to Show Respect to AS Roma
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has urged the club's fans to show respect to Tuesday's Champions League semi-final opponents AS Roma when they arrive at the stadium.
Jurgen Klopp. (Getty Images)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has urged the club's fans to show respect to Tuesday's Champions League semi-final opponents AS Roma when they arrive at the stadium.
Liverpool are being investigated by UEFA after their supporters through objects at the Manchester City bus, causing damage, as they arrived for the quarter-final first leg at Anfield this month.
Klopp said he wanted to see the same passion and noise from the Liverpool fans inside the ground but better behaviour on the streets outside.
"I think in the stadium, do it again, but outside, show the respect we have to show," Klopp told reporters on Monday.
"This is such a fantastic football club and family. Known for fantastic atmospheres around the world, so we don’t need to throw whatever at the Roma bus. Please, show them the respect.
"We are only opponents on the pitch. Everyone knows what a wonderful place Rome is and not all people know how wonderful Liverpool is and we can show that in twenty minutes," he said.
Klopp thinks he does not need to tell Liverpool fans about the importance of a good atmosphere for his team.
"They create the most special atmosphere in world football. I don’t know if it can be better than against Man City but if it is possible let's try," the German said.
Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
