Senegal striker Sadio Mane signed a three-year deal with Bavarian giants Bayern Munich. The former Liverpool footballer was recently spotted in a Bayern Munich shirt for the first time. The German champions have acquired Mane for an initial fee of £27.5 million for Mane.

The amount is expected to change depending on certain conditions. The figure may rise to £35.1 million if Bayern manage to win the Bundesliga in every year of Mane’s three-year contract along with other conditions.

There is also a provision in the contract which offers a bonus. The 30-year-old is set to receive a bonus if he can clinch the prestigious Ballon d’Or trophy in the upcoming three seasons.

Mane is set to become Bayern’s second big signing in the ongoing summer transfer window after the club roped in Dutch midfielder Ryan Gravenberch from Ajax for an amount of £15.8 million.

For Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp it has been an unusual circumstance as the German manager never got too many opportunities to say goodbye to his high-profile players. Klopp has been emotional following Mane’s departure as he regarded the striker as “one of Liverpool’s greatest ever players.”

“One of Liverpool’s greatest ever players is leaving and we must acknowledge how significant this is. He leaves with our gratitude and our love,” Klopp said as per Mirror.

“He leaves with his status among the greats guaranteed. And, yes, he leaves in a moment where he is one of the best players in world football. But we must not dwell on what we now lose, instead celebrate what we were privileged to have,” he added.

Mane had joined Liverpool back in 2016 from Southampton. Overall he represented the Reds 269 times and scored 120 goals. In the recently concluded English Premier League, he found the back of the net 16 times and scripted two assists as Liverpool finished second with just a point behind champions Manchester City.

In the ongoing summer transfer window, Liverpool have so far acquired the services of Fabio Carvalho, Darwin Nunez and Calvin Ramsay.

In the 2022-23 season, Liverpool will kick off their Premier League campaign against newly-promoted Fulham on August 6.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.