JUV vs ATN Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2019-20, Juventus vs Atalanta Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Juventus will look to return to winning ways when they roll out the carpet for Atlanta on Saturday, July 11. The Serie A 2019-20 Juventus vs Atalanta will be played at the Allianz Stadium. The Old Lady, who are sitting on top of the table with 75 points, lost to AC Milan 4-2 in their last outing. Juventus will try to make things right for their side when they take on an in-form Atlanata, who will be eyeing to extend their winning streak. Atlanta have won nine back-to-back games and will be riding high on momentum when they face the Black and Whites. In their last match, Atalanta defeated Sampdoria 2-0. The Serie A 2019-20 Juventus vs Atalanta will commence at 1:30 am.

Juventus key players Paulo Dybala and Matthijs de Ligt are in contention for the upcoming game. They missed the Milan fixture due to suspension. Players on treatment are Mattia De Sciglio, Sami Khedira and Merih Demiral. Whereas, Alex Sandro might get a place in playing XI. he has recovered from a knee injury.



With the return of defender Jose Luis Palomino, Atalanta have a fully fit squad for the weekend fixture.

Serie A 2019-20 Juventus possible starting lineup vs Atalanta: Szczesny; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Bonucci, Sandro; Rabiot, Pjanic, Bentancur; Ronaldo, Dybala, Bernardeschi

Serie A 2019-20 Atalanta possible starting lineup vs Juventus: Gollini; Palomino, Caldara, Toloi; Gosens, Freuler, De Roon, Hateboer; Gomez, Muriel, Ilicic