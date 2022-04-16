JUV vs BOL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Serie A match between Juventus and Bologna: Though Juventus are almost out of the Serie A title race after slipping six points behind league leaders Inter Milan with six more games to go. They will come into this fixture with the hopes to collect all three points against their mid-table opponents Bologna in Turin and secure a top-four place finish in Italy’s domestic league to qualify for next year’s UEFA Champions League.

Bologna will come into this game after ending their five-match winless streak last weekend by overpowering Sampdoria. Marko Arnautovic notched up a brace as his team recorded an exciting 2-0 win over Sampdoria on Monday night.

Juventus are considered favourites for this tie as they have an advantage over their rivals in head to head battle, having won 92 out of 185 games against Bologna.

Bologna have pocketed 29 matches while 64 games between the two teams have ended in a stalemate.

Ahead of today’s Juventus and Bologna Serie A encounter; here is everything you need to know:

JUV vs BOL Telecast

The match between Juventus and Bologna will be televised on Sports 18 in India.

JUV vs BOL Live Streaming

The match between Juventus and Bologna is available to be streamed live on Voot and JioTV in India.

JUV vs BOL Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, April 16 at Allianz Stadium. The game between Juventus and Bologna will start at 10:00 pm (IST).

JUV vs BOL Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain- Vlahovic

Vice-Captain- De Ligt

JUV vs BOL Dream11 Team Prediction

Goal-Keeper: Szczesny

Defenders: De Ligt, Chiellini, Soumaoro, Medel

Mid-Fielders: Arthur, Cuadrado, Hickey

Forward: Morata, Vlahovic, Arnautovic

Juventus vs Bologna probable XI:

Juventus Predicted Starting XI: Szczesny; Danilo, De Ligt, Chiellini, Pellegrini; Cuadrado, Zakaria, Arthur, Rabiot; Morata, Vlahovic

Bologna Predicted Starting XI: Skorupski; Soumaoro, Medel, Theate; Hickey, Schouten, Svanberg, Aebischer, Dijks; Barrow, Arnautovic

