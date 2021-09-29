JUV vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Juventus and Chelsea: Out of form, Juventus will lock horns with the defending champions, Chelsea, in a UEFA Champions League match on Thursday at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. The Juve team is having a terrible run in their domestic league and they will be looking to prove their mettle in this high voltage fixture. The Old Lady have won their last two games in Serie A and will hope to continue their winning momentum in this match.

On the other hand, Chelsea have been brilliant so far under Thomas Tuchel’s management this year. However, they are coming into this game after suffering a 0-1 loss at the hands of Manchester City and will be desperate to go back to winning ways.

The last time the two teams met was way back in 2012. Juve won that match 3-0.

Ahead of tonight’s UEFA Champions League 2021-22 encounter between Juventus and Chelsea; here are all the details about the match:

JUV vs CHE Telecast

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Juventus and Chelsea will be broadcasted on Sony Ten 1 HD and Sony Ten 1 SD in India.

JUV vs CHE Live Streaming

The match between Juventus and Chelsea is available to be streamed live on SonyLiv App.

JUV vs CHE Match Details

The match between Juventus and Chelsea will be played on Thursday, September 30, at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy. The game between JUV vs CHE will start at 12:30 am (IST).

JUV vs CHE Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Romelu Lukaku

Vice-Captain: Kai Havertz

JUV vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy

Defenders: Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Matthijs de Ligt, Leonardo Bonucci

Midfielders: Manuel Locatelli, Adrien Rabiot, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech, N’Golo Kante;

Strikers: Romelu Lukaku

Juventus vs Chelsea probable XI:

Juventus Probable Starting Line-up: Wojciech Szczesny; Alex Sandro, Matthijs de Ligt, Leonardo Bonucci, Juan Cuadrado; Rodrigo Bentancur, Manuel Locatelli, Adrien Rabiot, Federico Chiesa; Dejan Kulusevski, Moise Kean

Chelsea Probable Starting Line-up: Edouard Mendy; Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger; Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso, Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante; Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Romelu Lukaku

