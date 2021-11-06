JUV vs FIO Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Serie A match between Juventus and Fiorentina: Juventus will hope to replicate their UEFA Champions League performance in Serie A following successive league defeat when they play host to an improving Fiorentina squad on Saturday at the Allianz Stadium, Turin.

The Bianconeri have been impressive in the continental tournament as they progressed to the next round in UCL. However, they have a lot of catching up to do in their domestic league as they currently sit at the ninth spot in the Serie A table. Juve are three points behind their opponent Fiorentina, which is occupying the seventh spot in the standing.

The Old Lady are coming into this game on the back of a thrilling 4-2 win over Sergei Semak’s Zenit Saint Petersburg, Meanwhile, Fiorentina defeated Thiago Motta’s Spezia 3-0 in their last league game.

Ahead of today’s Juventus and Fiorentina’ Serie A encounter; here is everything you need to know:

JUV vs FIO Telecast

The match between Juventus and Fiorentina will be televised on MTV in India.

JUV vs FIO Live Streaming

The match between Juventus and Fiorentina is available to be streamed live on Voot and JioTV in India.

JUV vs FIO Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, November 6 at the Allianz Stadium, Turin. The game between Juventus and Fiorentina will start at 10:30 pm (IST).

JUV vs FIO Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain- Federico Chiesa

Vice-Captain- Alvaro Morata

JUV vs FIO Dream11 Team Prediction

Goal-Keeper: Wojciech Szczesny

Defenders: Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Nikola Milenkovic, Cristiano Biraghi

Mid-Fielders: Federico Chiesa, Giacomo Bonaventura, Gaetano Castrovilli

Forward: Paulo Dybala, Dusan Vlahovic, Alvaro Morata

Juventus vs Fiorentina probable XI:

Juventus Possible Starting Line-up: Wojciech Szczesny, Juan Cuadrado, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro, Federico Chiesa, Rodrigo Bentancur, Manuel Locatelli, Adrien Rabiot, Paulo Dybala, Alvaro Morata

Fiorentina Possible Starting Line-up: Pietro Terracciano, Alvaro Odriozola, Nikola Milenkovic, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Cristiano Biraghi, Giacomo Bonaventura, Sofyan Amrabat, Gaetano Castrovilli, Jose Callejon, Dusan Vlahovic, Riccardo Saponara

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.