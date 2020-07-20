JUV vs LAZ Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A, Juventus vs Lazio Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Juventus will be eyeing to solidify their chances of winning the Serie A 2019-20 champions crown when they host fourth-placed Lazio on July 21, Tuesday. The Serie A 2019-20 Juventus vs Lazio fixture will be played at the Allianz Stadium. In the last game, Juventus held Saassuolo to a 3-3 draw whereas Lazio faced Udinese and the match ended in a goalless draw.

The Serie A 2019-20 Juventus vs Lazio will kick off at 1:15 am Indian Standard Time (IST). The match will be broadcasted live on Sony TD and HD channel and live streaming will be available on Sony Liv.

Serie A, Juventus vs Lazio, JUV vs LAZ Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Juventus midfielder Khedira will once again miss the game due to a thigh issue. Meanwhile, Bernardeschi is on the suspension bench.

On the other hand, Lazio have a lengthy injury list to look into ahead of the game night. Correa (knee), Leiva (knee), Radu (calf), Lulic (ankle), Alberto, Jony all are out. The Lazion suspension bench will see Patric.

JUV vs LAZ Serie A Dream11 Team, Juventus vs Lazio

Serie A JUV vs LAZ Dream 11 Prediction, Juventus vs Lazio Captain: Ronaldo

Serie A JUV vs LAZ Dream 11 Prediction, Juventus vs Lazio Vice-Captain: Dybala

Serie A JUV vs LAZ Dream 11 Prediction, Juventus vs Lazio Goalkeeper: Szczesny

Serie A JUV vs LAZ Dream 11 Prediction, Juventus vs Lazio Defenders: Cuadrado, Acerbi, Bonucci, Bastos

Serie A JUV vs LAZ Dream 11 Prediction, Juventus vs Lazio Midfielders: Milinkovic-Savic , Pjanic, Rabiot

Serie A JUV vs LAZ Dream 11 Prediction, Juventus vs Lazio Strikers: Dybala, Ronaldo, Immobile

Serie A JUV vs LAZ, Juventus probable lineup vs Lazio: Szczesny; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Bonucci, Sandro; Bentancur, Pjanic, Rabiot; Costa, Dybala, Ronaldo.

Serie A JUV vs LAZ, Lazio probable Playing XI vs Juventus: Strakosha; Felipe, Acerbi, Bastos; Lazzari, Milinkovic-Savic, Parolo, Cataldi, Lukaku; Caicedo, Immobile.