JUV vs LCE Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2019-20, Juventus vs Lecce - Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Juventus will be eyeing to grab their fourth back-to-back Serie A 2019-20 league match win when they play host to minnow Lecce on Friday, June 27. The Serie A 2019-20 Juventus vs Lecce will be played at the Allianz Stadium. In the last week, Juventus managed to keep a clean sheet against Bologna with goals coming from Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala. After full-time, the scoreboard read Juventus 2-0 Bologna. A win in today's fixture will help The Old Lady solidify their top position in the league table. The Serie A 2019-20 Juventus vs Lecce game will commence at 1:15 am Indian Standard Time (IST).

Lecce, meanwhile, are in the relegation battle with Genoa and Sampdoria, who have 25 and 26 points respectively. Leece were smashed by Juventus 4-1 in their first post-lockdown game.

All Serie A 2019-20 matches will be broadcasted live on Sony TEN 2 SD and HD. For live streaming, fans need to visit Sony Liv.

Serie A 2019-20 Juventus vs Lecce Dream11 Team prediction, Tips: JUV vs LCE Serie A 2019-20 Dream11 pick

Danilo picked a red card against Bologna and will be seen on the suspension bench. Midfielder Khedira (thigh), defenders Sandra (knee) and De Sciglio (thigh) are on the treatment table.

On the other hand, Lecce will travel without Majer, Lapadula and Deiola.

JUV vs LCE Serie A 2019-20 Lecce v Juventus Dream11 Captain: Cristiano Ronaldo

JUV vs LCE Serie A 2019-20 Lecce v Juventus Dream11 Vice-Captain: Paulo Dybala

JUV vs LCE Serie A 2019-20 Lecce v Juventus Dream11 Goalkeeper: Szczesny

JUV vs LCE Serie A 2019-20 Lecce v Juventus Dream11 Defender: Bonucci, De Ligt, Calderoni

JUV vs LCE Serie A 2019-20 Lecce v Juventus Dream11 Midfielder: Cuadrado, Bentancur, Petriccione, Saponara, Mancosu

JUV vs LCE Serie A 2019-20 Lecce v Juventus Dream11 Striker: Ronaldo, Dybala

Juventus Probable line up vs Lecce: Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Matuidi; Bentancur, Pjanic, Rabiot; Bernardeschi, Dybala, Ronaldo.

Lecce Probable line up vs Juventus: Gabriel; Donati, Rossettini, Lucioni, Calderoni; Barak, Petriccione, Mancosu; Saponara; Babacar, Falco.