JUV vs MIL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Serie A match between Juventus and AC Milan: After kick-starting their continental campaign in contrasting fashion, Juventus and AC Milan will cross swords with each other at the Allianz Stadium in Turin with the hosts in desperate need of a win. Juve will head into this game on the back of morale boasting 3-0 win over Malmo in their first match of the UEFA Champions League.

Even though Juve started their European Championship bid in an emphatic fashion, they have are having a forgettable outing in Series A with one draw and losses from their opening three games.

On the other hand, AC Milan suffered a heart-breaking 2-3 loss at the hands of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in the Group stage of the league. But they are in terrific form in their domestic league, having registered three wins in as many games.

Ahead of Juventus and AC Milan Serie A encounter; here is everything you need to know:

JUV vs MIL Telecast

The match between Juventus and AC Milan will be broadcasted on MTV in India.

JUV vs MIL Live Streaming

The match between Juventus and AC Milan is available to be streamed live on Voot and JioTV in India.

JUV vs MIL Match Details

The match will be played on Monday, September 20 at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy. The game between Juventus and AC Milan will start at 12:15 am (IST).

JUV vs MIL Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain- Alvaro Morta

Vice-Captain- Olivier Giroud

JUV vs MIL Dream11 Team Prediction

Goal-Keeper: Wojciech Szczesny

Defenders: Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Theo Hernandez, Fikayo Tomori

Mid-Fielders: Juan Cuadrado, Rodrigo Bentancur, Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao

Forward: Olivier Giroud, Alvaro Morta

Juventus vs AC Milan probable XI:

Juventus Probable Starting Line-up: Wojciech Szczesny; Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Danilo, Alex Sandro; Rodrigo Bentancur, Manuel Locatelli, Adrien Rabiot, Juan Cuadrado; Paulo Dybala, Alvaro Morata

AC Milan Probable Starting Line-up: Mike Maignan; Theo Hernandez, Fikayo Tomori, Simon Kjaer, Davide Calabria; Sandro Tonali, Franck Kessie; Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao, Alessandro Florenzi; Olivier Giroud

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here