JUV vs MIL Dream11 Team Prediction Coppa Italia semi-finals 2019-20, Juventus vs AC Milan - Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Juventus will slug it out against AC Milan at Allianz Stadium in the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-finals on June 13. The first leg of the semi-finals, which was played in February at San Siro, resulted in a 1-1 draw. Football has resumed in Italy after a two-month hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Coppa Italia 2019-20 Juventus vs AC Milan semi-final will kick off at 2:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST). Both sides will be eyeing to seal the berth for the final. The second semi-final will be played between Inter Milan and Napoli. The team from Naples had prevailed in the first leg with a narrow 1-0 win.

The Coppa Italia final is scheduled for June 17 at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico.

For Juventus, Gonzalo Higuaín, Giorgio Chiellini and Aaron Ramsey are unlikely to feature in the playing XI. AC Milan’s star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will miss the fixture. The 38-year-old is recovering from a calf injury that he had suffered last month.

Coppa Italia 2019-20 Juventus v AC Milan Dream11 Team prediction, Tips : JUV vs MIL Coppa Italia 2019-20 Dream11 pick

JUV vs MIL Coppa Italia 2019-20 Juventus v AC Milan Dream11 Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma

JUV vs MIL Coppa Italia 2019-20 Juventus v AC Milan Dream11 Defender: De Ligt, Alex Sandro, Bonucci

JUV vs MIL Coppa Italia 2019-20 Juventus v AC Milan Dream11 Midfielder Matuidi, Khedira, Paqueta, Calhanoglu

JUV vs MIL Coppa Italia 2019-20 Juventus v AC Milan Dream11 Striker Ronaldo, Dybala, Rebic

Coppa Italia 2019-20 Juventus Probable Lineup vs AC Milan: Buffon; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Bonucci, Sandro; Khedira, Bentancur, Matuidi; Costa, Dybala, Ronaldo

Coppa Italia 2019-20 AC Milan Probable lineup vs Juventus: Donnarumma; Conti, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Calabria; Kessie, Bennacer; Paqueta, Calhanoglu, Bonaventura; Rebic.